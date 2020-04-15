MOVIES
Model-actress Ellen Adarna
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screen grab
Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 6:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Spain.

In a telephone interview with “Good Times With Mo” podcast with DJ Mo Twister, Ellen refused to name the man but admitted that they are in a long-distance relationship.

“Yes, I am dating someone right now. He’s from Spain. Afam (laughs). It’s a long-distance relationship. It actually works well for me because I have to spend time with my son. It works well for me. I’m not hassled at all,” Ellen said.

Last January, Ellen posted on her Instagram account a photo of her with a man he tagged as Carlos Lemus.

In a separate post, Ellen posted a photo of them with their backs on the camera as she also tagged Carlos. Comments in the post included heart emojis from Carlos. 

The model-actress has a son with on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz. The former couple never confirmed their breakup despite numerous reports.

ELLEN ADARNA JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
