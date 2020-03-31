Vico Sotto warns 14-day isolation vs 'April Fools' COVID-19 jokers

MANILA, Philippines — Just in case you were (still) itching to prank your family and friends about testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) during April Fool's Day tomorrow, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto made a compelling argument against doing so.

“Ang mag-April Fools joke tungkol sa COVID, ipapasok sa isolation facility ng 14 days,” Vico trolled the trolls.

Ang mag-April Fools joke tungkol sa covid, ipapasok sa isolation facility ng 14 days — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) March 31, 2020

His comeback, which had Twitter users reeling, was in support of another account that advised against making light of the disease, which has killed over 33,000 globally and infected hundreds of thousands.

“REMINDER: Tomorrow is 'April Fool's Day,' but never prank anyone that you're #COVID19 positive. It will never be a good joke!” EarthShakerPH posted.

REMINDER: Tomorrow is "April Fool's Day", but never prank anyone that you're #COVID19 positive. It will never be a good joke! pic.twitter.com/fRhPjKuX6M — EarthShakerPH (@earthshakerph) March 31, 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte himself made jokes about having the coronavirus.

“Yun oh. Corona 'yun (That’s it. That was Corona),” he said after coughing in a March 9 press briefing.

“Basta ganon ang ubo (As long as the cough is like that).”