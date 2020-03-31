ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto issues a warning against April Fools Day jokers.
Vico Sotto via Twitter, screen grab
Vico Sotto warns 14-day isolation vs 'April Fools' COVID-19 jokers
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Just in case you were (still) itching to prank your family and friends about testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) during April Fool's Day tomorrow, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto made a compelling argument against doing so.

“Ang mag-April Fools joke tungkol sa COVID, ipapasok sa isolation facility ng 14 days,” Vico trolled the trolls.

His comeback, which had Twitter users reeling, was in support of another account that advised against making light of the disease, which has killed over 33,000 globally and infected hundreds of thousands.

“REMINDER: Tomorrow is 'April Fool's Day,' but never prank anyone that you're #COVID19 positive. It will never be a good joke!” EarthShakerPH posted.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself made jokes about having the coronavirus.

“Yun oh. Corona 'yun (That’s it. That was Corona),” he said after coughing in a March 9 press briefing.

“Basta ganon ang ubo (As long as the cough is like that).”

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PASIG PASIG CITY RODRIGO DUTERTE VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Vico Sotto warns 14-day isolation vs 'April Fools' COVID-19 jokers
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte himself made jokes about having the coronavirus.
On the Radar
fbfb
4 hours ago
Vico Sotto verifies Twitter profile after 'parody' accounts surface
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
“Basta yung totoong account ko verified at pangit yung profile pic."
On the Radar
fbfb
4 hours ago
'When I wake I cry': Hell of nurses on France's COVID-19 front line
By Anne Chaon | 4 hours ago
The wave of sound from the nightly ritual in support of the country's health workers has become a morale-boosting moment of...
On the Radar
fbfb
Love in the time of COVID-19: 'Goldilocks,' porn boom; but how about baby boom?
Some people observed that love is in the air and suggested that others may be doing more than just self-quarantining...
4 days ago
On the Radar
7 days ago
Dear Dr. Jara: Family, patients honor COVID-19 frontliner’s lifetime of service
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
Well-connected and well-loved, the doctor finds his memory brought to life by family members, colleagues, former patients,...
On the Radar
fbfb
11 days ago
From 'Coronnials' to 'quaranteens': Internet users predict future of kids named after COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 11 days ago
“Call me by your name and I’ll call you by mine.” “Covid.”
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with