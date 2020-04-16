'Eat Bulaga' donates fans for Pasig Children’s Hospital's COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines — To help ease the condition of patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Hanabishi partnered with long-running GMA noontime show "Eat Bulaga" (EB) in donating electric fans to Pasig City Children’s Hospital (PCCH).



The PCCH has recently been identified by the Department of Health as a facility where moderate COVID-19 cases may be treated.



“We have teamed up with 'Eat Bulaga' once again for an even more meaningful purpose in support of the frontliners in PCCH. Before the enhanced community quarantine, we have partnered with EB to show Filipinos that Hanabishi is there to make their lives comfortable. In these trying times, we have joined them to bring comfort to those who need it most,” said Cherish Ong-Chua, Hanabishi's Vice President for Operations and Marketing.

Apart from PCCH, the company also donated electric fans and exhaust fans to the Philippine General Hospital in Manila.



The company has also previously donated appliances to schools and communities through EB’s initiatives. Last year, one of its hosts, “Bossing” Vic Sotto, was announced as the brand's celebrity endorser.

Vic is the father of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.