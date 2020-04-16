MOVIES
MUSIC
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and dad, TV host and comedian Vic Sotto
The STAR/File
'Eat Bulaga' donates fans for Pasig Children’s Hospital's COVID-19 patients
(Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — To help ease the condition of patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Hanabishi partnered with long-running GMA noontime show "Eat Bulaga" (EB) in donating electric fans to Pasig City Children’s Hospital (PCCH).
 
The PCCH has recently been identified by the Department of Health as a facility where moderate COVID-19 cases may be treated. 
 
“We have teamed up with 'Eat Bulaga' once again for an even more meaningful purpose in support of the frontliners in PCCH. Before the enhanced community quarantine, we have partnered with EB to show Filipinos that Hanabishi is there to make their lives comfortable. In these trying times, we have joined them to bring comfort to those who need it most,” said Cherish Ong-Chua, Hanabishi's Vice President for Operations and Marketing. 

Apart from PCCH, the company also donated electric fans and exhaust fans to the Philippine General Hospital in Manila.
 
The company has also previously donated appliances to schools and communities through EB’s initiatives. Last year, one of its hosts, “Bossing” Vic Sotto, was announced as the brand's celebrity endorser.

Vic is the father of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'The Revelation': Ethel Booba bares truth behind 'charot' Twitter account
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Comedian Ethel Booba finally explained the "true story" behind the controversial Twitter account that she disowned ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
On-leave actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Spain.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Reason why I peed': Baron Geisler accuses Ping Medina of raping ex-girlfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Baron Geisler revealed the reason why he peed on actor Ping Medina last November 2016.
Entertainment
fbfb
How stars and friends abroad are coping with COVID-19 (First of a series)
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
On lockdown like everybody else, stars and friends living abroad are trying their best in coping in the time of COVID-19....
Entertainment
fbfb
Darren Espanto named UNDP Youth Advocate
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"In this time of uncertainty and difficulty, it is our obligation to look after each one and to make sure that we are doing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
War films that inspire one’s fighting spirit
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 15 hours ago
We are at war. Our foe is not Nazis, communists or Western imperialists as the films on this list explore, but nevertheless...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Hitmakers in New York die of COVID-19
By Gil Villa | 1 day ago
Internationally-acclaimed musicians Alan Merrill and Adam Schlesinger, who both died in New York as victims of COVID-19, had...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Gina Alajar in the time of coronavirus
By Pablo A. Tariman | 1 day ago
Like everyone else during the early part of coronavirus, Gina Alajar found herself locked up at home.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Dua Lipa’s disco nostalgia
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Party is a word that is farthest from the mind of everybody at the moment.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Ben&Ben performs live on YouTube to raise funds for COVID-19 response efforts
1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben will host a special live event on Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m., on the band’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with