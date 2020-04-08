MOVIES
Former World Wrestling Federation superstar Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan via Facebook
Hulk Hogan reflects on God amid COVID-19 pandemic
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity wrestler Hulk Hogan reflected on God in the middle of the global novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

In his Facebook account, Hulk said that God has taken away everything people worship.

In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, "...

Posted by Hulk Hogan on Monday, April 6, 2020

“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” he said. 

“God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church,” he added.

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land,’” Hulk quoted the scriptures.

The former World Wrestling Federation superstar said that maybe, people don’t need a vaccine, but to use this time to reflect on God.

“Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus,” he said. 

