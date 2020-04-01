MOVIES
Menggie Cobarrubias
James Banaag via Twitter, screen grab
Menggie Cobarrubias tested positive for COVID-19 almost a week after death
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor Domingo "Menggie" Cobarrubias, who passed away last week, was finally confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after his positive test results returned yesterday.

The revelation came five days late of his death “from pneumonia complications” as reported on the morning of March 26.

This was confirmed by his widow Gina Cobarrubias who received the confirmatory test result from St. Luke's Medical Center Global City on the last day of March.

Gina, meanwhile, has been confined at the New Era Hospital in Quezon City and said she is waiting for her own COVID-19 test result, said an ABS-CBN News report.

Menggie’s career, which spanned decades, included credits in classic movies and teleseryes, including the Lino Brocka film "Jaguar" in 1979, for which he won Best Supporting Actor at the 1980 Gawad Urian.

