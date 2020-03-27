MOVIES
Menggie Cobarrubias
James Banaag via Twitter, screen grab
Kapuso, Kapamilya stars mourn award-winning actor Menggie Cobarrubias' passing
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 6:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing less than a star-studded farewell greeted the passing of award-winning actor Domingo "Menggie" Cobarrubias, as celebrity condolences coalesced for their beloved senior.

The film and television industry mainstay reportedly succumbed to pneumonia pending to the results of his testing for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). He posted a cryptic, heartbreaking “Good bye” message on social media before his death.

His career, which spanned decades, included credits in classic movies and teleseryes, including the Lino Brocka film "Jaguar" in 1979, for which he won Best Supporting Actor at the 1980 Gawad Urian.

Related: Actor Menggie Cobarrubias dies of suspected COVID-19.

Here are the sympathies offered by prominent filmmakers and actors for Menggie and his family.

20 hours ago
