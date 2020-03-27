Kapuso, Kapamilya stars mourn award-winning actor Menggie Cobarrubias' passing

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing less than a star-studded farewell greeted the passing of award-winning actor Domingo "Menggie" Cobarrubias, as celebrity condolences coalesced for their beloved senior.

The film and television industry mainstay reportedly succumbed to pneumonia pending to the results of his testing for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). He posted a cryptic, heartbreaking “Good bye” message on social media before his death.

His career, which spanned decades, included credits in classic movies and teleseryes, including the Lino Brocka film "Jaguar" in 1979, for which he won Best Supporting Actor at the 1980 Gawad Urian.

Here are the sympathies offered by prominent filmmakers and actors for Menggie and his family.

Bit of trivia for those reading the Sana Dati script: Scene 90, the character of the judge was played by Menggie Cobarrubias, who recently passed away due to COVID-19. Cheers to you, Sir Menggie. Thank you for everything. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/aR2UXQoMQQ — Jerrold Tarog (@JerroldTarog) March 26, 2020

We lost one of our colleagues to COVID19.



Rest In Peace, Tito Menggie Cobarrubias. You will be missed. ???? — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) March 26, 2020

RIP Tito Menggie Cobarrubias. You were a generous man. Salamat sa lahat. — Dan Villegas (@danvillegas) March 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Tito Menggie........... ???? — Arjo Atayde (@AtaydeArjo) March 26, 2020

Rest in peace Tito Menggie. A talented, generous, charming actor. Thank you for all you shared with us ???????? Praying for your family and everyone else who has lost someone during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/sQwKBbvS6O — ????JANINE (@janinegutierrez) March 26, 2020

Thank you Tito Menggie. It was always a fun set when you are around. You always joke around and make everything light.

I will miss you. An underrated actor who always brings his A-game to his craft. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/yQAxd2sIJx — Adolfo B. Alix, Jr. (@aalix) March 26, 2020

Tito Menggie ???? isa sa pinakamahuhusay na nakatrabaho ko ???????? Maraming salamat po sa chance. Rest in peace. https://t.co/HcUUPqlAZz — Barbie Forteza (@dealwithBARBIE) March 26, 2020