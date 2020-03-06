MOVIES
Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez
Pat Dy via Instagram, screenshot
Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez share 'epic' prenup photos
(Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 10:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati shared photos of their pre-nuptial events on social media ahead of their wedding this weekend.

Shot by celebrity photographer Pat Dy and their friends, the couple's photos show them enjoying oudoor sports, games and partying in El Nido, Palawan and in Siargao, faithful to the their personality as sea and nature lovers. According to Dy, the pair went free-diving and did not mind getting stung by jellyfish just to get what he described as "epic" engagement shots!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abangan! ? March 4 at 6pm 2020! #mrandmrsgutz . @teampatdy @caliberking @chissai

A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Water babies just like me! ? .? .? #MrandMrsGutz @teampatdy @caliberking @chissai

A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The feels!? . ? . ? Team : @mikkamarcaida @paulnebres @davidmilan @eventsbyamandagtirol? .? #canoneosR

A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????????????? .? .? @richardgutz

A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To have and to hold.? .? .? #underwatershoot #engagmentphotos? Thank you @bobnicolas for the you know ????

A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Couldn't take my slr down so I used my camera phone ????? .? .? #huaweip30pro

A post shared by Pat Dy (@patdy11) on

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mrandmrsgutz ?? by @patdy11

A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mrandmrsgutz ???? ♥? ???? by @patdy11

A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In our element #MrandMrsGutz ????by @patdy11

A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mrandmrsgutz

A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

hold my hand and i’ll go anywhere with you

A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

???????????? #MrandMrsGutz

A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mine ?? #MrandMrsGutz

A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

♥?????♥? #MrandMrsGutz

A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

sky above, sand below, peace within. l’amour de ma vie, you feel like sunlight ???????

A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

amazing couple of days in paradise ?? thank you for the hospitality, @naypalad ?

A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on

Sarah and Richard met on the set of their GMA soap opera in 2012. In 2017, Richard proposed to Sarah in her hometown in Switzerland. The pair have two sons, Zion and Kai. — Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Philstar
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Recommended
