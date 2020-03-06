Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez share 'epic' prenup photos

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati shared photos of their pre-nuptial events on social media ahead of their wedding this weekend.

Shot by celebrity photographer Pat Dy and their friends, the couple's photos show them enjoying oudoor sports, games and partying in El Nido, Palawan and in Siargao, faithful to the their personality as sea and nature lovers. According to Dy, the pair went free-diving and did not mind getting stung by jellyfish just to get what he described as "epic" engagement shots!

Sarah and Richard met on the set of their GMA soap opera in 2012. In 2017, Richard proposed to Sarah in her hometown in Switzerland. The pair have two sons, Zion and Kai. — Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo