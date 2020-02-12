MOVIES
Former ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Atom Araullo, who is now with rival network GMA.
AXN/Released
Kapuso TV hosts show support for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto said that ABS-CBN may continue to operate beyond March 30 as long as there is a pending bill seeking the renewal of the franchise.

 “They can still operate. If it is not approved until March of 2022, that is the only time that it is terminated. As long as may naka-file na bill, it is deemed extended. It has happened so many times in other franchises,” Sotto told media in an interview.

“Even provisional authority is not necessary because as long as there is a pending franchise, or pending bill for extension of franchise, they are deemed extended. Gano'n ‘yon,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said majority of senators support the renewal of the franchise.

They have urged the House of Representatives to act on the pending bills on the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise so the Senate could discuss it.

Sotto is a host of "Eat Bulaga," a noontime show airing in ABS-CBN's rival network, GMA.

Apart from Sotto, social media users noticed that “24 Oras” newscasters Pia Arcangel, Vicky Morales, and Atom Araullo were wearing the colors of the ABS-CBN logo during the broadcast of the GMA news program on Tuesday night. Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Convergence Inc. last Monday.

“Did… did the 24 Oras reporters really wear ABS-CBN’s theme colors??? Is this a coincidence??? Is this media solidarity??? My heart is soft,” a Facebook user wrote in his trending post.

The circles of the ABS-CBN logo symbolize the three regions of the Philippines: red for Luzon, green for Visayas and blue for Mindanao.

