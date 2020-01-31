MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Catriona Gray willing to be Gerald Anderson's next leading lady
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray said she’s not picky in terms of having a leading man in showbiz, but she wants her leading man to be good at mentoring her.

“Depende naman po because I feel like I am a newbie in acting and I feel like from whoever I could learn from the most, so baka 'yong actor has been in showbiz for a very long time, who is really good in mentoring, that's the kind of leading man I would pick,” Catriona said.  

With Sam Milby, Catriona said she would be comfortable with him since he’s her friend.

“Well, he's my friend naman, so I guess I would be comfortable naman,” Catriona said.

She could also work with Gerald Anderson, despite the controversies hounding the actor: “Pwede naman! He's also a seasoned actor.”

When asked if she wanted to team up with Alden Richards, Catriona said: “Pwede rin po. Hindi ako picky.”

For now, Catriona said she’s focus on her music, continuing her advocacy and her upcoming book.

“I actually really have my sight on putting up music and continuing with my advocacy and also putting out my first-ever book. So there are multiple projects that I'm really giving my focus this year. So, I'm really glad to show them with everyone."  — Video by Kat Leandicho

CATRIONA GRAY GERALD ANDERSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michele Gumabao returns to pageantry, joins Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American volleyball player and beauty queen Michele Gumabao is giving the stage another go, vying to join the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang bastos naman': Joshua Garcia refutes Julia Barretto's statement on having closure
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Joshua said he finds it rude to not give closure to the person you once loved.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kobe P. inconsolable; Justin’s glowing tribute
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Fans of Kobe Bryant are inconsolable and Kobe Paras, named after the so-called Black Mamba, is even more so.
Entertainment
fbfb
What stopped Beauty Gonzalez from moving to GMA?
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Beauty Gonzalez revealed that she almost left ABS-CBN for GMA, if not for “Kadenang Ginto.&rdquo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: Judy Ann Santos admits past plans to move to rival network
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos admitted that she taught of transferring network in the past but still chose to be with...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
WATCH: 'Birds of Prey' cast, including Pinay, says 'Hello Beshies' to Filipino fans
5 hours ago
In a newly released video, the cast of “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous  Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' reveals cast, starts filming
5 hours ago
Principal photography has began on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman.”  
Entertainment
fbfb
9 hours ago
Review: Lessons from Imelda Marcos biopic 'The Kingmaker'
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
'The Kingmaker' is not just an important watch, but a necessary one.
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Maria Laroco and her First Love
By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
The X Factor UK finalist will have a Valentine’s show on Feb. 14 and 15.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with