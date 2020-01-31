WATCH: Catriona Gray willing to be Gerald Anderson's next leading lady

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray said she’s not picky in terms of having a leading man in showbiz, but she wants her leading man to be good at mentoring her.

“Depende naman po because I feel like I am a newbie in acting and I feel like from whoever I could learn from the most, so baka 'yong actor has been in showbiz for a very long time, who is really good in mentoring, that's the kind of leading man I would pick,” Catriona said.

With Sam Milby, Catriona said she would be comfortable with him since he’s her friend.

“Well, he's my friend naman, so I guess I would be comfortable naman,” Catriona said.

She could also work with Gerald Anderson, despite the controversies hounding the actor: “Pwede naman! He's also a seasoned actor.”

When asked if she wanted to team up with Alden Richards, Catriona said: “Pwede rin po. Hindi ako picky.”

For now, Catriona said she’s focus on her music, continuing her advocacy and her upcoming book.

“I actually really have my sight on putting up music and continuing with my advocacy and also putting out my first-ever book. So there are multiple projects that I'm really giving my focus this year. So, I'm really glad to show them with everyone." — Video by Kat Leandicho