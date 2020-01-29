Is he courting Catriona Gray? Alden Richards reveals 2020 #RelationshipGoals

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards clarified rumors that he is courting Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

In an interview with the media on Tuesday after he was launched as the new endorser of Embassy Whisky, Alden said the rumors are not true.

"I follow her on Instagram, I like her photos, pero we never really actually met," Alden clarified.

Rumors saying that the actor was courting the beauty queen began when Alden started to become vocal about wanting to do projects with Catriona following his successful pairing with Kathryn Bernardo for the blockbuster hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Alden is a host in "Eat Bulaga," the rival noontime show of "It's Showtime," where Catriona is a guest host. Catriona's ex-boyfriend, Clint Bondad, was also an "Eat Bulaga" host.

According to “The Gift” star, he found it easy to sign with Embassy Whisky, his first liquor endorsement, since it is an easy-going brand.

Alden, meanwhile, revealed said that he wants to have a girlfriend this 2020.

When asked if rumors are true that he already has a girlfriend, Alden said the year 2020 is just starting.

"Siyempre hahanap muna. January pa lang e. Ngayon ito na ‘yung time. Darating naman ‘yon. Kasi baka ‘pag ipilit natin, baka para tayong kumain ng kanin na mainit na ‘pag napaso, kasi ayoko namang maging gano’n ‘yung relationship ko," the actor explained.

"I'm giving it time this year. Ayan ang sigurado!”