Catriona Gray speaks up on romantic links with Sam Milby, Alden Richards

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray addressed rumors linking her to Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya actor Sam Milby.

In an interview with Boy Abunda in "Tonight With Boy Abunda," Catriona said she never met Alden before.

"I feel like the fans are really shipping us, which I think is a thing that fans do. I've never met Alden before," Catriona said.

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen also said that she is just friends with Sam. She denied that the actor is courting her.

"Sam naman, we go to the same church, we're under the same management, so friend naman siya," Catriona said.

Catriona's last relationship was with model-actor Clint Bondad. But the couple's relationship turned sour during Catriona's bid for the Miss Universe crown.

When asked by Boy if she's in love right now, Catriona said: "I am in love with the possibilities of the new chapter."