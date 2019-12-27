MOVIES
Catriona attending the Michael Kors - Golden Heart Awards & Lupita Nyong'o with World Food Programme event in New York.
Michael Kors, SSI/Released
Catriona Gray speaks up on romantic links with Sam Milby, Alden Richards
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray addressed rumors linking her to Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya actor Sam Milby. 

In an interview with Boy Abunda in "Tonight With Boy Abunda," Catriona said she never met Alden before. 

"I feel like the fans are really shipping us, which I think is a thing that fans do. I've never met Alden before," Catriona said. 

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen also said that she is just friends with Sam. She denied that the actor is courting her. 

"Sam naman, we go to the same church, we're under the same management, so friend naman siya," Catriona said. 

Catriona's last relationship was with model-actor Clint Bondad. But the couple's relationship turned sour during Catriona's bid for the Miss Universe crown. 

When asked by Boy if she's in love right now, Catriona said: "I am in love with the possibilities of the new chapter."

ALDEN RICHARDS CATRIONA GRAY SAM MILBY
Philstar










