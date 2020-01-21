'Ang sakit': JaDine fans react to James Reid, Nadine Lustre breakup confirmation

MANILA, Philippines — It was an emotional night for JaDine fans when actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre finally confirmed on Monday night that they broke up.

"Jadine," "ANG SAKIT," "James Reid" and "Nadine Lustre" were among the top-trending topics on Twitter after JaDine made the revelation in the late-night talk show "Tonight With Boy Abunda."

A Twitter user wrote that JaDine broke millions of hearts because of their announcement.

"'Tayo'y pinagtagpo, ngunit hindi tinadhana.' jadine, u broke the heart of millions of fans tonight, but we will still support both of you, i love u both," a Twitter user wrote.

"The most aesthetic couple ever. genuine. never scripted. brave. bold. WHY DOES IT HAVE TO HURT THIS BAD. thank you jadine," another user commented.

"Felt bad for jadine's breakup. who would have thought having that kind of love, that kind of genuine happiness, that kind of loyalty will be... over," another user commented.

Meanwhile, some JaDine fans respected the decision their idols made and even wished true happiness for James and Nadine.

"Jadine is one of the strongest and bravest loveteam ive ever known. ?? may you find the happiness that you deserve separately. PS they are also the most aesthetic loveteam ever. dont fight @ me," the Twitter user said.