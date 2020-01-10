MOVIES
Even as the most-touring comic in the international circuit—he performed at over 1,600 shows in the past four years—this is the first time that Dave Chappelle is finally coming to the Philippines.
The comic is coming: 5 reasons not to miss Dave Chappelle shows in Manila
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — If there’s one internationally recognized stand-up comic that Filipinos must know of, it has to be Dave Chappelle.

The American performer, whose career already spans over two decades, is known for his trademark comedy peppered with witty and sharp commentaries on society, race, popular culture, fame and even politics. It’s not so often that we Pinoys are exposed to this kind of comedy, especially in mainstream TV and cinema.

Perhaps more Filipinos—aside from his longtime fans—might have heard of Chappelle when he produced and launched specials in Netflix. This has brought him to countless stages near and far, and finally, here in our shores.

Here’s why we shouldn’t miss Dave Chappelle’s upcoming two-night show at The Theater at Solaire:

1. It’s a first

Even as the most-touring comic in the international circuit—he performed at over 1,600 shows in the past four years—this is the first time that Chappelle is finally coming to the Philippines.

This only means that fans from this part of the world are clamoring to experience their idol’s one-of-a-kind show.

2. Tickets are selling fast

Announced last December, Dave Chappelle Live at the Solaire is showing soon on January 14 and 15. Tickets are selling fast and now’s the chance to buy at www.ticketworld.com.ph or the Solaire Box Office.

Tickets to live performances of Chappelle are known to sell out within minutes of the announcement.

3. It’s award-winning

Aside from his live tours, Chappelle is also widely watched on the screen since his earlier TV shows like the “Chappelle’s Shows” (2003-2006). After taking a sort of hiatus in the circuit, he returned by signing a deal with Netflix in 2016.

This resulted in four highly-anticipated specials “The Age of Spin,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Equanimity,” and “The Bird Revelations.” These earned him two back-to-back Grammy Awards® for Best Comedy Album in 2017 and 2018. His latest and fifth Netflix special “Sticks and Stones” is nominated for the same award in 2019.

With other awards including an Emmy® and Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, it can only be expected that we can watch an award-winning brand of comedy from Chappelle.  

4. For your eyes only

Filipino fans who’ve waited long to finally see Chappelle live will delight more that the show will be for their eyes only. No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed inside the theater.

Cellphones of the audience will be placed in provided pouches for the duration of the event. Yondr, the company behind the patented locked phone pouch system for phone-free spaces, will be introducing its product to the Philippine market for the first time.

5. Get to know the comic more

Let it also be known that Chappelle’s wife is actually a Filipina. It is reported that she would be homecoming in support of the two-night Manila show.

It’s not often that the comedian talks about his wife Elaine Mendoza Erfe in his skits, but maybe this time he will since she is home. He has also made commentaries on Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao so his Filipino fans are expecting a local take from his usual sketches.

No matter the reason, Chappelle’s wit and banter will surely go beyond boundaries to tickle his Filipino fans’ sense of humor.

 

Now’s the chance to watch Chappelle live in Manila so hurry and get your tickets from www.ticketworld.com.ph or Solaire Box Office. Dave Chappelle Live at the Solaire happens on January 14 and 15 at The Theater at Solaire. Show starts at 8 p.m.

For updates, follow Solaire in Facebook or visit https://www.solaireresort.com.

