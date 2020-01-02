'WandaVision' to see 2020 premiere, fans sight 'publicity stunt'

MOVIES
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Initially eyed for a 2021 release, the upcoming web miniseries “WandaVision” featuring superpower couple Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) will hit streaming service Disney+ this year.

The show will headline Disney’s subscription-based platform in 2020 along with titles like the returning “Lizzie McGuire” series that follows the titular character grown up and familiar blockbusters like “Toy Story 4.”

2020 Vision

This small-screen spinoff hails from the multibillion-dollar movie franchise “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” where both Wanda and Vision figure prominently in the “Avengers” film series.

Both characters were first featured prominently in the plot of “Age of Ultron” (2015) and are considered among the most powerful Avengers.

Since the latest Avengers installment “Endgame,” which blew up in 2019 to be the highest-grossing film of all time, the MCU fanbase has been debating which hero is the strongest.

The record was finally set straight when Chief Creative Officer of Marvel and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed his opinion that Scarlet Witch is the strongest Avenger we’ve seen yet.

“I think it's interesting if you look at 'Endgame'. Wanda Maximoff was gonna kill Thanos...That's as scared as I've ever seen Thanos,” Feige said in a recent Q&A with New York Film Academy, in response to a fan who asked who was the strongest MCU hero as of the latest movie.

‘Marketing ploy’

However, in light of the “WandaVision” announcement just days after Feige’s statement, the franchise’s fans were quick to call out the Marvel Studios president who previously said that Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) is the most powerful Avenger.

MCU moviegoers said they see through Feige, claiming his “backtracking” is just promoting the protagonist of whichever project is about to be released.

A week ahead of the global premiere of “Captain Marvel” in March 2019, Feige said the eponymous hero is the most powerful in the fictional universe.

"She's (Captain Marvel) one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," the Marvel exec said in an interview with Cosmic Book News.

“Endgame” which premiered just over a month after “Captain Marvel” featured both Carol Danvers and Wanda Maximoff fighting the primary antagonist Thanos.

