Liza Soberano is Catriona Gray's pick to become next beauty queen

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray believes that Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano could become a “wonderful” beauty queen should Liza decides to try pageantry.

During a press conference on Thursday after she signed a contract with ABS-CBN’s publishing arm for which she would launch a book titled “Conquering Your Universe” next year, Catriona was asked to pick a celebrity she thinks could become a good beauty queen.

“Everyone’s always wanted Liza to join, ‘di ba? She’s very, very beautiful. I feel like she would be wonderful,” Catriona said.

Miss Universe 2018, however, does not want to pressure the Kapamilya actress to join pageants.

“But I really feel that it needs to be the girl who wants to do it. Even if you have so many people saying, ‘Yes, this is for you! This is your path!’, unless you feel it… It needs to be your own passion, it needs to be your own will,” Gray explained.

The model-singer's upcoming book is about her journey on being the Miss Universe. She, however, assured that the book will not exclusively tackle pageantry and there will be lessons applicable to anyone.

“It’s a collection of lessons that I’ve learned in the past couple of years that I feel really allowed me to achieve what I did — things that I learned from a personal perspective, things that I learned in regards to dealing with others, and also about giving back,” Catriona expanded.

“I want it to be relatable. It’s not about just pageantry. These lessons can be applicable to anyone from whatever walk of life. I just want it to be something that would [have] a positive impact."