MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray gets emotional at her final walk during the Miss Universe 2019 pageant; Liza Soberano portraying Miss Universe 2019 Pia Wurtzbach for 'MMK'
MUO/HO/Patrick Prather; Dolce Amore ABS-CBN via Facebook
Liza Soberano is Catriona Gray's pick to become next beauty queen
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray believes that Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano could become a “wonderful” beauty queen should Liza decides to try pageantry.

During a press conference on Thursday after she signed a contract with ABS-CBN’s publishing arm for which she would launch a book titled “Conquering Your Universe” next year, Catriona was asked to pick a celebrity she thinks could become a good beauty queen.

“Everyone’s always wanted Liza to join, ‘di ba? She’s very, very beautiful. I feel like she would be wonderful,” Catriona said.

Miss Universe 2018, however, does not want to pressure the Kapamilya actress to join pageants.

“But I really feel that it needs to be the girl who wants to do it. Even if you have so many people saying, ‘Yes, this is for you! This is your path!’, unless you feel it… It needs to be your own passion, it needs to be your own will,” Gray explained.

The model-singer's upcoming book is about her journey on being the Miss Universe. She, however, assured that the book will not exclusively tackle pageantry and there will be lessons applicable to anyone.

“It’s a collection of lessons that I’ve learned in the past couple of years that I feel really allowed me to achieve what I did — things that I learned from a personal perspective, things that I learned in regards to dealing with others, and also about giving back,” Catriona expanded.

“I want it to be relatable. It’s not about just pageantry. These lessons can be applicable to anyone from whatever walk of life. I just want it to be something that would [have] a positive impact."

2019 MISS UNIVERSE CATRIONA GRAY LIZA SOBERANO MISS UNIVERSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US-based friends shocked by Miko’s sudden death
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
A few hours after what happened, California-based Muñoz brothers Leandro and Carlo were sending inquiries on my phone’s...
Entertainment
fb tw
Partner
Bono honors Filipinas at 2019 Philippine concert
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Irish rock band U2 has paid tribute to women who “re-write history” during the Philippine leg of the band's...
Entertainment
fb tw
Bianca & Sherwin’s ‘secret’ revealed
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
Until last Friday night (Dec. 6) when they showed up together at the Manila Hotel for former Pres./Mayor Joseph “Earp”...
Entertainment
fb tw
Philippines' Michelle Dee enters Miss World 2019 top 40, wins in challenges
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Michelle announced her excitement after securing the spot for the Philippines.
Entertainment
fb tw
The heyday of Pip, Boyet & Bobot
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
There’s a massively long list of good-looking actors in Philippine cinema but Baby boomers and Gen X-ers will certainly...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe Philippines' departure from Binibining Pilipinas Charities
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has reacted on the news that the next Philippine representative to the Miss Universe pageant...
Entertainment
fb tw
11 hours ago
Juice WRLD dead at 21
By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
He turned 21 years old only last Dec. 2. Billboard Magazine named him New Artist of the Year and one of the Top 20 artists...
Entertainment
fb tw
11 hours ago
The Clash Top 6 ready for final showdown
By Bot Glorioso | 11 hours ago
Three ladies and three gentlemen make up the Final 6 of The Clash Season 2. All of them are ready for the last two rounds...
Entertainment
fb tw
11 hours ago
The Witcher’s young cast gushes about working with ‘more experienced’ co-star Henry Cavill
By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan are being touted as the stars to watch out for. This is because the young and relative newcomers...
Entertainment
fb tw
11 hours ago
Erap & Loi’s romance retold in love songs
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
It’s the most oft-told love story and yet it becomes even more beautiful in the retelling.
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with