AG&P Industrial sets sail first of 4 module shipments for Ampol Australia’s refinery upgrade

September 30, 2024 | 8:00am
AG&P Industrial sets sail first of 4 module shipments for Ampol Australia's refinery upgrade
AG&P Industrial (Atlantic, Gulf, & Pacific Company of Manila Inc.) is a diversified, full-asset lifecycle engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, installation and commissioning (EPFCIC) infrastructure development and operations and maintenance (O&M) company.

MANILA, Philippines – AG&P Industrial (Atlantic, Gulf, & Pacific Company of Manila, Inc.), a diversified, full-asset lifecycle engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPFCIC) infrastructure development and operations and maintenance (O&M) company, has successfully completed the first of four module shipments from its state-of-the-art fabrication yard in Batangas, Philippines to Lytton refinery in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia for the Ampol Future Fuels Gasoline Desulphurisation Project.

AG&P Industrial signed an agreement with Kent PLC to manufacture process and pipe rack modules as well as pre-assembled support structures for Ampol’s major refinery upgrade. This will enable the refinery to lower its fuel emissions and meet the Euro 6 sulphur emissions legislation implemented by the Australian government, which mandates all fuels in Australia to contain less than 10ppm sulphur by 2025.

AG&P’s scope of work in the project includes detailed shop drawing, procurement, fabrication and erection of 20 pre-assembled pipe racks (PAR), 16 pre-assembled units (PAU), and 29 pre- assembled support (PAS) structures. The project is expected to be completed by February 2025.

Alex Gamboa, president and managing director of Global Business Development, AG&P Industrial, shared that the project is expected to progress as scheduled, with over 800,000 safe man-hours as of early July.

“We are proud of the successful and timely execution of the shipment. Our partnership with Ampol Refineries and Kent PLC is critical in advancing clean energy in Queensland, Australia. It demonstrates our commitment to clean energy and sustainable initiatives, backed by our expertise in delivering high-value engineering and modular solutions for energy and industrial infrastructure worldwide. We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership with Ampol Refineries and Kent PLC and tackling more transformative projects together in the future,” Gamboa said.

A subsidiary of AG&P International Holdings Pte. Ltd., AG&P Industrial is a homegrown multinational company (MNC) that pioneers advancements in industrial infrastructure globally. It boasts a robust portfolio of complex projects across the world, including the modularization of Gladstone LNG’s two full liquefaction trains in Australia, the manufacturing of the world’s first modularized complex coker for BP Whiting Refinery in the USA, and the modularization and field construction of 90% of the project infrastructure of the Goro Nickel Mining Project in New Caledonia, the world’s largest ferro nickel plant.

 

To learn more about AG&P Industrial, visit https://industrial.agpglobal.com/.

Editor’s Note: This press release from AG&P Industrial is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

