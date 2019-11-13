MOVIES
From left: Regine Velasquez being interviewed by Philstar.com and ABS-CBN News after she led the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in City of Dreams recently; Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo; Frontrow/Released
Regine Velasquez reacts to viral 'nganga' video with Catriona Gray
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 9:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez has reacted on her viral video where she was seen stunned with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

During an interview with Philstar.com and ABS-CBN News after she led the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in City of Dreams recently, the "Asia’s Songbird" said she didn’t know that she had a viral video.

“Di ko alam eh. Bakit? Eh nakakatuwa kasi siya eh. 'Yung sa Frontrow ba yan? Ahh oo kasi tinitignan ko siya, ang tangkad tapos ang payat payat, ang ganda ganda. Alam mo 'yun, parang pinapanood ko 'yung Miss Universe,” Regine recalled, laughing.  

Regine also added that she told Catriona to continue pursuing her singing.

“I was telling her after, I didn’t know that she sings. Actually I told her na 'Continue singing ha,' and then she said, 'Yes, I really want to and I want to learn more.' Ang sabi ko, 'Go, the best teacher is your experience',” Regine said.  

“Nakakatawa ba ko do'n? Eh kasi natutuwa ako du'n sa sinasabi niya. Ang ganda ganda kasi niya at ang ganda niyang magsalita,” she added.

A Facebook user posted the video on the social media site and the video became viral with over a million views. — Video by Astorga Ong via Facebook

