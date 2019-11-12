MOVIES
MUSIC
Solenn Heussaff and sister-in-law Anne Curtis show their baby bump. "4 humans in a photo :) happy to grow with you @annecurtissmith," Solenn said in the caption.
Solenn Heussaff via Instagram, screengrab
Regine Velasquez shares trivia about Anne Curtis' pregnancy
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 11:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez revealed that she knew that Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis is already pregnant even before Anne went public about it.

In an interview with Philstar.com and ABS-CBN News after she led the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in City of Dreams, Regine said she and Anne always talked about Anne’s plan of having a baby whenever they see each other.

“Sabi niya, ‘Ate may sasabihin ako sayo,’ sabi niya, ‘oh’ (showing her tummy). Kasi whenever we see each other, we’ve talked about it. Sabi niya, ‘Bago ko aminin, sabihin ko lang sayo kasi whenever we saw each other lagi nating pinaguusapan',” Regine shared.

The “Asia’s Songbird” said she is happy for the “It’s Showtime” host as well as for Anne's husband, Erwan Heussaff, for the latest milestone of their life.  

“So natutuwa naman ako. I’m so happy for her. Tsaka siyempre sa husband niya. It’s a blessing. At saka si Solenn din, 'di ba parang months apart lang. Ang cute 'no? Parang mag-batch 'yung babies nila,” Regine said.  

When asked for advice, Regine said she really has no advice for the upcoming mom but to pray every step of the way.

“Wala namang tama o mali. Lahat tayo may tamang gagawin, lahat tayo may maling gagawin. You’ll learn from your experience as a mom. Wala silang manual e,” she said.

“So basta siguro ano nalang, talagang idadasal mo bawat step mo kasi lahat naman tayo hindi natin alam lahat ng magagawa natin. Even I, up to now, I second guess myself kasi ganoon talaga 'yun, but kung meron kang mistake, try to learn from it,” she added.     

ANNE CURTIS REGINE VELASQUEZ SOLENN HEUSSAFF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Jonas Gaffud on Gazini Ganados’ potential for back-to-back Miss Universe win
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Pageant organizer Jonas Gaffud, creative and events director of the Miss Universe Philippines brand, admitted that it would...
Entertainment
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 queens give updates on their passports, visas
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
In line with the recent controversy that Miss Grand International Philippines 2019 Samantha Ashley Lo faced regarding her...
Entertainment
Matteo talks about dream wedding
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Six months before Matteo Guidicelli posted their “sakal” (strangled) photos in his social media accounts, showing...
Entertainment
Maja Salvador speaks up on rumored wedding plans with Rambo Nunez
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
“Maja is a true superstar with so many wonderful talents and a great showbiz personality."
Entertainment
Another Ang businessman denies links to a Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 days ago
After Atong Ang denied his alleged relationship with actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto and their niece Nicole, San...
Entertainment
Latest
12 hours ago
Can Fr. Suarez succeed where Duterte couldn’t?
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
The truth is that since she and Gretchen kissed and made up and bridged the wide gap between them with a tearful hug during...
Entertainment
17 hours ago
Blackpink makes K-pop history with 1 billion views for 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du'
By Ratziel San Juan | 17 hours ago
The group’s record-setting music video for “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” was uploaded on June 15, 2018. It took roughly...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
A1’s Ben Adams picks Morisette over Catriona Gray, Sarah Geronimo
18 hours ago
Ben Adams, the lead singer of chart-topping boyband a1 and now a prominent producer based in the UK, teams up with Filipina...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Quiboloy accepts Vice Ganda's challenge, praises 'Eat Bulaga'
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya comedian Vice Ganda’s challenge has been accepted by Kingdom of Jesus Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.
Entertainment
1 day ago
Avatar is real and it's in Zhangjiajie
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Remember the experience of watching Avatar?
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with