Regine Velasquez shares trivia about Anne Curtis' pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez revealed that she knew that Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis is already pregnant even before Anne went public about it.

In an interview with Philstar.com and ABS-CBN News after she led the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in City of Dreams, Regine said she and Anne always talked about Anne’s plan of having a baby whenever they see each other.

“Sabi niya, ‘Ate may sasabihin ako sayo,’ sabi niya, ‘oh’ (showing her tummy). Kasi whenever we see each other, we’ve talked about it. Sabi niya, ‘Bago ko aminin, sabihin ko lang sayo kasi whenever we saw each other lagi nating pinaguusapan',” Regine shared.

The “Asia’s Songbird” said she is happy for the “It’s Showtime” host as well as for Anne's husband, Erwan Heussaff, for the latest milestone of their life.

“So natutuwa naman ako. I’m so happy for her. Tsaka siyempre sa husband niya. It’s a blessing. At saka si Solenn din, 'di ba parang months apart lang. Ang cute 'no? Parang mag-batch 'yung babies nila,” Regine said.

When asked for advice, Regine said she really has no advice for the upcoming mom but to pray every step of the way.

“Wala namang tama o mali. Lahat tayo may tamang gagawin, lahat tayo may maling gagawin. You’ll learn from your experience as a mom. Wala silang manual e,” she said.

“So basta siguro ano nalang, talagang idadasal mo bawat step mo kasi lahat naman tayo hindi natin alam lahat ng magagawa natin. Even I, up to now, I second guess myself kasi ganoon talaga 'yun, but kung meron kang mistake, try to learn from it,” she added.