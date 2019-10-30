MOVIES
MUSIC
The Backstreet Boys at the Manila leg of the 'DNA World Tour' in Manila as presented by MMI Live.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson want to move to Manila
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2019 - 8:19am

MANILA, Philippines — Unknown to many, Manila is among the first places where the Backstreet Boys first debuted in the ‘90s, before they became superstars and started the boyband trend. They then introduced themselves to Filipinos by performing “Get Down” in a Philippine noontime show.

Thus, during their packed “DNA World Tour” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last Monday, the group that was originally formed in Orlando, Florida thanked their Filipino fans for supporting their music these past 25 to 26 years.

“Manila, you’re incredible,” said group member Nick Carter.

“I know it’s been a little while since we’ve been here, okay? But now that we’ve been back and we have a couple of days. I walked around town a little bit and I’m like, ‘You know what? I think I can actually live here!’,” he declared.

“You know this place is so cool, check it out! No, seriously. I think I had my favorite food in the entire world right here. I miss chicken adobo and bangus. And pork adobo. I was like, ‘You gonna have to drag me on the plane tomorrow because I’m not leaving Manila! We missed you so much!” added Nick, who described their Filipino fans as the “loudest singing crowd” they ever had.

Fellow group member Kevin Richardson echoed Nick, saying that he also wants to move in.

“Thank you, all you guys, for helping us create our legacy. But it’s not just the Backstreet Boys’ legacy, it’s all our legacies,” added Howie Dorough.

“Unforgettable night, Manila. We love you,” the group declared on their Twitter account after the concert.
 

BACKSTREET BOYS BACKSTREET BOYS IN MANILA MANILA CONCERTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The Syota ng Bayan is back from ‘somewhere’
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Gone for 15 years, Priscilla Almeda (real name, in case you have forgotten, Abby Viduya) is back to resume where she has left...
Entertainment
Dr. Vicki brings smiles to kids with cleft lips/palates
By Ricky Lo | 9 hours ago
How much is a smile worth?
Entertainment
Atong Ang on his relation with Gretchen: Tony Boy Cojuangco knows
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Businessman Atong Ang, who actress Marjorie Barretto pointed as the one who instigated the tension that led to a family brawl...
Entertainment
Atong Ang mum on real score with Nicole Barretto
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Businessman Atong Ang was firm that actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto are just his “friends.”
Entertainment
Music’s dear departed
By Baby A. Gil | 9 hours ago
I was sad to learn of the demise of Chito Bertol last Oct. 4. He was well known as the Elvis Presley of the Philippines and...
Entertainment
Latest
Partner
2 hours ago
In Photos: Unforgettable moments at Backstreet Boys’ 2019 Manila concert
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
After four years, American boy band The Backstreet Boys were back in Manila for a jam-packed “DNA World Tour”...
Entertainment
9 hours ago
Wayward spirits
By Pablo A. Tariman | 9 hours ago
When you have watched more than a thousand horror movies, it is so hard to get scared and indeed to react spontaneously.
Entertainment
9 hours ago
Beauty’s struggle with anxiety
By Bot Glorioso | 9 hours ago
Beauty Gonzalez said there are days when she struggles with anxiety, and that she is afraid of going to sleep.
Entertainment
Partner
17 hours ago
'Pak na pak': Cha Eun Woo charms Philippines in first fan meeting
By Ratziel San Juan | 17 hours ago
When K-Pop and K-Drama star Cha Eun Woo sang those lines from Ben and Ben’s heartbreak anthem “Kathang Isip,”...
Entertainment
19 hours ago
Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez denies relationship with Kapamilya actor
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez is the new calendar girl of liquor brand Ginebra San Miguel and she can be seen in four different...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with