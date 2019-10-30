Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson want to move to Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Unknown to many, Manila is among the first places where the Backstreet Boys first debuted in the ‘90s, before they became superstars and started the boyband trend. They then introduced themselves to Filipinos by performing “Get Down” in a Philippine noontime show.

Thus, during their packed “DNA World Tour” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last Monday, the group that was originally formed in Orlando, Florida thanked their Filipino fans for supporting their music these past 25 to 26 years.

“Manila, you’re incredible,” said group member Nick Carter.

“I know it’s been a little while since we’ve been here, okay? But now that we’ve been back and we have a couple of days. I walked around town a little bit and I’m like, ‘You know what? I think I can actually live here!’,” he declared.

“You know this place is so cool, check it out! No, seriously. I think I had my favorite food in the entire world right here. I miss chicken adobo and bangus. And pork adobo. I was like, ‘You gonna have to drag me on the plane tomorrow because I’m not leaving Manila! We missed you so much!” added Nick, who described their Filipino fans as the “loudest singing crowd” they ever had.

Fellow group member Kevin Richardson echoed Nick, saying that he also wants to move in.

“Thank you, all you guys, for helping us create our legacy. But it’s not just the Backstreet Boys’ legacy, it’s all our legacies,” added Howie Dorough.

“Unforgettable night, Manila. We love you,” the group declared on their Twitter account after the concert.

