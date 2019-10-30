In Photos: Unforgettable moments at Backstreet Boys’ 2019 Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines — After four years, American boy band The Backstreet Boys were back in Manila for a jam-packed “DNA World Tour” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last Monday, presented by MMI Live.

Apart from performing their timeless hits such as “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “Quit Playing Games (with My Heart),” and “As Long As You Love Me,” Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson also indulged fans with new tracks such as “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Chances” from their ninth and latest album “DNA.”

Related Stories Backstreet Boys announce Manila concert

Here are some of the concert’s highlights that made many ‘90s “titos” and “titas” sing along and groove.

No front act and backup dancers

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

“The DNA World Tour” is the Grammy-nominated group’s 25th anniversary tour, which means to say that although the “boys” are already in their 30s to 40s, they can still “party like it’s 1999,” as they said.

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Nick Carter congratulated for new baby

Nick Carter at Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Their new song, “No Place,” said the group, is very special for them since its music video includes their wives and kids.

But the video does not include the group’s new “Backstreet baby,” because it was just early this month that Nick’s wife, Lauren, gave birth to their second child and first daughter, Saoirse Reign.

Nick has been so thankful for the new baby since Lauren suffered a miscarriage prior to Saoirse.

The proud new dad of a baby girl was congratulated onstage by his groupmates and fellow dads with daughters, but AJ kidded that Nick cannot count on him for advice on how to raise a girl.

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Kevin’s sexy dancing and more singing parts

Kevin Richardson at Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

For fans who missed Kevin in previous concerts, the oldest (yet arguably still the cutest) Backstreet Boy wowed Manila fans with more solo parts that not only showed his belting out chops, but also his signature sexy dance, as seen in their ‘90s music video for “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart).”

Kevin Richardson at Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Kevin Richardson at Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Kevin Richardson at Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

The boys reminisced their early years

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Another reason to go to a live Backstreet Boys concert is to see their onstage “kulitan” or exchange of jokes and backstage anecdotes.

Brian toyed with Nick’s 14-year-old, pre-pubescent, high-pitch voice. Nick retaliated by picking on Brian’s Southern accent.

Nick also jokingly shared that AJ is the “hairiest” Backstreet Boy, yet in their famed raining scene for the video of “Quit Playing Games,” AJ had no hair!

Besides sparking nostalgia with backdrop video presentations that showed their “totoy” or younger pictures from the past (yes, complete with oversized shirts and bouncing ‘90s bangs), they changed the arrangement of some of their fan-favorite songs to give the concert a fresh, exclusive taste.

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Kevin and AJ changed clothes onstage

AJ McLean at Backstreet Boys' 2019 Manila concert. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

The group dazzled fans not only with stunning laser lights and visual effects, but also with energetic choreography, non-stop singing and several costume changes.

One such costume change happened onstage as Kevin and AJ went inside giant boxes with their group’s initials, BSB.

The two exchanged tirades while throwing their clothes to the audience, including some undergarments — they said it was their way to “return the favor” to female fans who used to toss their underwear at them.

“We used to go to the gym. Now, we’re rockin’ the dad bod!” quipped Kevin.

They spoke of their six-pack abs like it was history, but maybe it was just the abs that went away.

Twenty five years on, many boy bands and groups have disbanded and disappeared, but not BSB.