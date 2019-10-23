MOVIES
'It's Gretchen who broke down': Marjorie Barretto narrates version of what happened at dad's wake
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 10:09am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marjorie Barretto has broken her silence on what happened at the wake of her father Miguel wherein a commotion ignited between her and sister Gretchen.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Karen Davila on Tuesday, Marjorie claimed that it was Atong Ang who instigated the tension at the wake.  

“[They] said, kung puwede umalis muna sila Nicole at ‘yung mga kapatid niya, dahil parating si Gretchen at si Atong. Bigla na lang lumuha [si Nicole]. Apo siya, e. She had more right in the wake," Marjorie said.

“Tapos siyempre napapahiya siya sa aming lahat, kasi very present si Atong sa lahat ng family gatherings namin in that almost five years, as the boyfriend of Nicole. Napapahiya rin naman si Nicole na papasok silang (Gretchen and Ang) magkasama. Parang sampal na sa pagmumukha niya ‘yon. It was not the place to do that,” she added.

Atong earlier denied that he and Nicole had a relationship after Nicole reportedly revealed that Gretchen stole Atong from her.

Marjorie also confirmed that Pres. Rodrigo Duterte tried to reconcile her and Gretchen but she didn’t want to.

“Sabi ko, ‘Mr. President, I respect you, I love you, I voted for you, sir. Pasensya na po. Hindi po kita mapagbibigyan,’” Marjorie said.

“I could see her face. I could see the insincerity in Gretchen. I know her the most,” she added.

Marjorie continued that after that Claudine said, “You’re unbelievable!”

“Tumingin ako — bunsong kapatid. Diyan nag-start ‘yung bastusan, actually. And then she followed with, ‘How dare you! You just want the attention!’ I said, ‘Mr. President, tingnan niyo po ‘to. Ito po ‘yung totoong pagkatao nila. Nagbabait-baitan lang po sila sa harapan ninyo. I hope you understand,’” Marjorie said.

Marjorie then said that Atong tried to grab her after she questioned why he was there in the wake.

“‘Bakit ba siya nandito?’ Nagalit! Sa aakma si Atong… That’s when the PSG (Presidential Security Group) cordoned… Because the president was holding me. 'Pag safe si presidente, safe ako,” she said.

Marjorie also alleged that Gretchen tried to grab her, but Nicole got involved in the scuffle.

“Nakita ko sa kanan ko, Nicole carried Gretchen, nilipat siya, nilayo sa akin. Because, according to Nicole at mga tao doon, she (Gretchen) was also going to follow to make me hablot. Iyon ang kaguluhan nila doon," Marjorie said.

“Si Gretchen ang nag-nervous breakdown. She ran after Nicole, pulled Nicole’s hair, kicked Nicole. She beat up my niece,” she added.

Contradicting Gretchen’s claims, Marjorie said: “I wasn’t the one with nervous breakdown. I was sitting quietly with the president on the left side of the chapel, exchanging pleasantries… We ended well, habang si Gretchen nakikipagbugbugan doon. Para klaro sa lahat. Siya ang gumawa ng gulo. Hindi ako. I respect my father.”

