Did Samantha Ashley Lo back out from Miss Grand International 2019?

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves admitted that she was among those worrying for Miss Grand International Philippines 2019 Samantha Ashley Lo’s safety while competing for the title in Venezuela given the ongoing political unrest in the country.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Nicole recalled telling Samantha: “I was like, 'Sam, girl, are you sure about this?'”

Nicole said she worried less when Samantha assured her that she can make it to the pageant, despite some representatives from other countries have backed out due to safety concerns.

“But she was like, 'No I'm flying there, they give me the option actually to not fly, but I said I'm gonna go to the competition and fight for the Philippines.' Well as long as she wants it, go by all means,” Nicole recalled Sam as telling her.

Worries for Sam’s safety began to resurface when the beauty queen from Cebu stopped posting new updates on her Instagram account and had been absent in Miss Grand International's pre-pageant activities, including the opening ceremony. Her last post showed her leaving for the pageant, bearing the country’s flag.

Even Sam’s fellow beauty queens knew little about their Binibini sister’s whereabouts.

"She’s okay, but let’s wait. Kasi hindi ko rin alam kung ano 'yung nangyari," Miss International Philippines 2019 Bea Patricia Magtanong told the press during her send-off last Wednesday.

Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed, meanwhile, said she hopes Sam can still make it to the competition since Sam prepared hard for it.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) assured that Samantha is physically safe, as attested by her family, and they are prioritizing her safety above anything else.

BPCI also said that Sam did not back out from the pageant and promised to release a statement on Lo's pageant journey as soon as possible.