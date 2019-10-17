MOVIES
WATCH: Why co-trainer Nicole Cordoves believes Samantha Lo can win Miss Grand International 2019
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 3:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International Philippines 2016 Nicole Cordoves believed that Philippine representative to Miss Grand International 2019, Samantha Lo, has a good chance of winning the pageant.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Nicole said she has a very good feeling about Samantha this year.

“I do have a very good feeling about Samantha Lo this year. She has such a drive and motivation to give us a really good performance and she has a good chance to win the crown and I really see that in that girl,” Nicole said.

As one Samantha's trainers, Nicole said she has been checking Samantha and said that she did her homework well.

“I've been with her in training and I've been checking her speeches, so I'm really excited (with) what she's gonna bring out during the pageant because I swear, wala siyang pinalagpas na step talaga. She did her homework and we should be very excited for that,” she said.

Nicole said Samantha captured her attention because of Samantha's professionalism, so she agreed to train her.  

“We don't have a lot of time to train. There are lots of girls to ask for your help, but only a few would make time, that is why magaan ang loob ko kay Sam kasi siya talaga ang naghahabol. She respects my time also. Hindi siya nagca-cancel nang biglaan, so I know she really put a big fight this year.” — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

