Rock legend Sting brings world tour to Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Cherrytree Music Company, Live Nation, and Ovation Productions have confirmed that "Sting: My Songs" will be presented at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on October 2.

Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, July 3 at www.buytickets.asia and www.ticketnet.com.ph.

Currently on tour throughout Europe, Sting’s My Songs concert is a rollicking, dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 18-time Grammy Award winner’s prolific career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Hailed a “masterful performance from start to finish,” fans can expect to hear “Englishman In New York,” “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of My Heart,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle” and many more, with Sting accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access exclusive pre-sale tickets July 1 through July 2 prior to the general public by visiting www.sting.com.

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six Grammy Awards and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

As one of the world’s most distinctive solo artists, Sting has received an additional 12 Grammy awards, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations (including 2017’s nomination for “The Empty Chair” from JIM: THE JAMES FOLEY STORY), a TONY nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award, and MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year. Also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has received the Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music Award of Merit, and The Polar Music Prize. Sting has been awarded Honorary Doctorates of Music by the University of Northumbria (1992), Berklee College of Music (1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006) and Brown University at its 250th Commencement ceremony (2018).

Throughout his illustrious career, Sting has sold close to 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.

Following his critically-acclaimed album, 57th& 9th, his first rock/pop collection in over a decade, Sting and reggae star, Shaggy released a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, that draws from the many surprising connections at the heart of their music. With its title referencing their home country codes, 44/876 first and foremost honors the duo’s mutual love for Jamaica: Shaggy’s homeland, and the place where Sting penned such classics as The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.” Their chart-topping release debuted at #1 in Germany and Top 10 in the UK. It spent over 20 weeks atop Billboard’s Reggae Album chart in the US, earned Gold certifications in Poland and France and received the GRAMMY Award for Best Reggae Album.

On May 24, a new album entitled Sting: My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, was released and followed by a European summer tour of the same name. Sting’s ‘My Songs’ Tour consists of a rollicking, dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs spanning the 18-time Grammy Award winner’s prolific career with The Police and as a solo artist.

Next year, Sting will headline a Las Vegas residency, “My Songs,” set to open at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Friday, May 22, 2020.The show will present a compendium of Sting’s songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.

He has appeared in more than 15 films, executive produced the critically acclaimed A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, and in 1989 starred in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway. His most recent theatre project was the TONY-nominated musical The Last Ship, inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in the North East of England where he was born and raised. The show, with music and lyrics by Sting, ran on Broadway in 2014/2015 and completed a critically-acclaimed UK regional theatre tour which ran from March-July 2018. Most recently, Sting starred as shipyard foreman Jackie White in the Toronto-based production of The Last Ship at the Princess of Wales Theatre. He will reprise the role for productions in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre (January 14 – February 16, 2020) and in San Francisco at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre (February 20 – March 22, 2020).

Sting’s support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world’s rainforests and the indigenous people living there. Together they have held 18 benefit concerts to raise funds and awareness for our planet’s endangered resources. Since its inception, the Rainforest Fund has expanded to a network of interconnected organizations working in more than 20 countries over three continents.

"Sting: My Songs Live In Manila" is presented by Cherrytree Management, Live Nation, and Ovation Productions. Tickets available starting July 3 via www.buytickets.asia and www.ticketnet.com.ph.

For inquiries, call (02)911-5555 or (02)532-8883. Use #StingManila2019 #OVATION40. Ovation Productions celebrates 40 years in promoting the biggest names in live entertainment.