Lilibeth Romero shares photos of her and Eddie Garcia
Partner of 33 years reveals last words for Eddie Garcia
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 12:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lilibeth Romero, veteran actor Eddie Garcia’s partner for 33 years, has revealed what she told “Manoy” moments before he died.

During the late actor’s wake in Taguig City, Romero delivered a eulogy for Eddie, who she has long considered as her “Superman.”

According to her, she never said goodbye to Garcia since she always saw him as “immortal.”

She shared that on June 20, Thursday, she went out to have her “first meal with family,” when she received a call from their bodyguard at around 4:35 p.m.

The bodyguard asked Romero to return immediately to Makati Medical Center, where Eddie was in a critical and comatose state for over a week following his fall while taping for an action scene in the GMA show “Rosang Agimat.”

Romero then rushed to Eddie’s side and stayed there until his last breath.

"You’ve been lifeless, and I don’t think I want you to be looking this way. I want you to be pogi, ‘wag mo na kami alalahanin,” she recalled whispering to him.

At 4:55 p.m., the actor was declared dead.

Dr. Tony Rebosa told ABS-CBN in an interview that Lilibeth was “quite composed” when the actor was declared dead.

"Lilibeth is quite composed, unlike the last few days. She knows that Tito Eddie is now at peace and there's no more pain," Rebosa added.

During Romero’s eulogy, she reminded everyone to not take their loved ones for granted.

"Not a scene from a teleserye or a movie. Eddie was the gentlest, sweetest and sincerest person I‘ve ever known," Lilibeth said in a Facebook post.

"I know I have given him the best care, I have thanked him for all the 33 years we have laughed, cried, joked, loved, lived and shared beautifully together. Painful as it may, you have answered me also beautifully with all the tears that welled in your eyes just before the Lord took you back home. I will always love you," she said in another post.

“You are the most awarded actor in the Philippine Cinema Industry! The Philippiine Army has honoured you with a 21 gun salute in your memorial service. It is my honour to receive the Philippine flag as a recognition of all your undying love and service to our country and the Filipino people! BRAVO, Mr. EDDIE ‘MANOY’ GARCIA! A life so blessed and fulfilled! Rest in the bosom of our Lord as you will always be in our hearts. We love you!” Lilibeth said in another tribute on Monday.
 

