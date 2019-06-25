MOTHER'S DAY
Judy Ann Santos, Sharon Cuneta want better entertainment industry safety measures 
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Following the recent death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia due to an accident while taping for GMA show “Rosang Agimat,” multi-awarded actresses Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo and Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan have called for better safety measures in the entertainment industry.

In an Instagram post, Cuneta said: “He should not have died yet. Had there been no neglect of safety for the actors, he would have lived to more than 100…!!!”

The “Megastar” has since edited her post and said: “(For ‘World Peace,’ I edited this. I am grieving. Let me be.) Thank you for this, @iamnoelferrer. This is the way I will remember him too. Or better yet, as April’s Papa in Dear Heart...”

Garcia played as Sharon’s father in the 1981 film “Dear Heart” with Gabby Concepcion.

“He played my Daddy in my first movie and was my co-star in several others. He directed my 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th movies, and a couple more, and a big part of all I have learned in terms of acting, work ethic, professionalism came from HIM,” Sharon shared in another post.

“He is so precious to me. I consider myself very blessed to have been taught and handled by him, and feel bad that as he stopped directing soon after the last movie he directed with me in it, so many new stars have never and will never experience having Mr. Eddie Garcia as a director, mentor and teacher. He is someone I truly love and care for.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I just saw this...My dear God, it is so hard to accept this...I love you, my Direk, my Tito Eddie...Thank you for all that you gave me, us...It is truly the end of an era. Hindi na maaaring ibalik ang napakaganda at kagalang-galang na kagandahan ng showbiz noon...Kokonti na lang ang mga artistang “old school” na napakalaki ng kontribusyon sa industriya at sa puso ng bawat Pilipino, at marunong trumato ng katrabaho ng tama, sikat man o “maliliit” ang tingin sa trabaho nila pero malaki naman talaga ang naibibigay sa ating mga artista. Maraming salamat po, Mr. Eddie Garcia. Walang sinuman sa showbiz ngayon o kahit sa mga ipanganganak pa ang puedeng umupo sa tronong iniwan ninyo...Mahal na mahal ko po kayo...May you rest in God’s arms and we, those who have had the privilege of working with you, shall remember all that you stand for, and do our best to keep your legacy alive, because you have made us all a part of it...???????????? My heart is broken...

Judy Ann, meanwhile, regretted to have been unable to work with Garcia.

“Nakakalungkot... nakakahinayang na hindi ko nagawang makatrabaho ang isang napaka professional at batikang artista.. pero naggawa kong makamayan at makausap ng maraming beses.. maraming salamat tito eddie.. mananatili kang nag iisa sa industriyang ito,” she said in an Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nakakalungkot... nakakahinayang na hindi ko nagawang makatrabaho ang isang napaka professional at batikang artista.. pero naggawa kong makamayan at makausap ng maraming beses.. maraming salamat tito eddie.. mananatili kang nag iisa sa industriyang ito .. sana sa nangyaring to, maging bukas ang isip ng mga networks sa tamang pag aalaga , pagbigay ng sapat na kaalaman sa lahat ng taga production artista man o hindi, pagdating sa mga ganitong sitwasyon.. maaring naiwasan sana .. paalam sir eddie garcia.. hanggang sa huli ibinukas mo ang mata ng industriya.. kung paanong dapat pahalagahan at wag balewalain ang kaligtasan ng bawat taong nagtatrabaho sa produksyon.. mapayapang paglalakbay sir eddie.. ????????????????????????????????

Apart from paying tribute to the industry icon, Judy Ann also expressed dismay over what happened to him. She hopes Eddie’s death would teach a lesson to TV networks.

“Sana sa nangyaring to, maging bukas ang isip ng mga networks sa tamang pag aalaga, pagbigay ng sapat na kaalaman sa lahat ng taga production artista man o hindi, pagdating sa mga ganitong sitwasyon.. maaring naiwasan sana .. paalam sir eddie garcia.. hanggang sa huli ibinukas mo ang mata ng industriya.. kung paanong dapat pahalagahan at wag balewalain ang kaligtasan ng bawat taong nagtatrabaho sa produksyon.. mapayapang paglalakbay sir eddie..”

After tripping in a cable wire at the set of “Rosang Agimat,” Garcia fell on the ground face first and suffered from neck and cervical fracture. He had been in critical condition and in a comatose state for over a week before being declared dead last June 20.

Reports said the Department of Labor and Employment is now investigating his case.

RELATED: Rumored lovers Coco Martin, Julia Montes pay homage to ‘Lo’ Eddie Garcia

