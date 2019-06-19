MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Binibining Pilipinas 2019 winners at the Philstar.com office
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
What makes Jose Rizal sexy? Binibining Pilipinas 2019 winners speak up
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2019 - 6:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Jose Rizal’s 158th birthday today, Binibining Pilipinas 2019 titlists answered the question on what makes the national hero sexy and a good boyfriend material. 

In a round table discussion in Philstar.com office, Binibining Pilipinas Universe Gazini Ganados, Bb. Pilipinas-International Bea Patricia Magtanong, Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational Resham Saeed, Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International Samantha Ashley Lo, Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinental Emma Mary Tiglao, Bb. Pilipinas-Globe Leren Mae Bautista and Bb. Pilipinas 1st Runner-up Maria Andrea Abesamis all agreed that his intelligence makes Rizal sexy. 

“He’s very intelligent, that’s what makes him sexy. Knowledge is power,” Gazini said. 

RELATED: Cebuana Gazini Ganados succeeds Catriona Gray as Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019

For Samantha, Rizal is sexy because he speaks different languages. 

“A big thing for me is I heard people say he speaks several different languages. It’s just sexy when a guy is smart like that and that what makes him sexy,” she said.  

Resham said it is very rare nowadays to find someone who is intelligent and has sense of humor. 

“An intelligent man and someone who can make me laugh even when I’m having the worst day is very rare. Sexy definitely defines intelligence and sense of humor,” she explained. 

Meanwhile, Leren Mae, who represented Rizal’s hometown Laguna in the recent pageant, said she is proud of what Rizal achieved in history.  

“Coming from Laguna, what makes him really sexy is his love for our country and his dedication for the country’s freedom. I’m really proud of him and I look forward in celebrating his day,” she said.  

The beauty queens also believed that Maria Clara, an iconic character and representation of conservative Filipino women from Rizal’s controversial novel “Noli Me Tangere,” still exists in today’s generation.  

RELATED: FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Top 15 finalists’ Q&A

BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Andi Eigenmann speaks up on controversial pregnancy surfing photos
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
She, however, does not advise other pregnant women to do so, unless they are also surfer girls.  
Entertainment
Loisa Andalio opens up about financial troubles
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Kapamilya star Loisa Andalio admitted that she has financial struggles even if she already became an actress. 
Entertainment
Jodi Sta. Maria as new Darna? Actress shares ‘near-Darna’ experience as possessed woman Clarita
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
According to her, wearing a harness hurts because your body’s weight is concentrated on the hip area.
Entertainment
Chiz keeps his promise to make Heart ‘first lady’
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Remember how Sen. Chiz Escudero was reported to have promised (perhaps in jest?) his then girlfriend (and now wife) Heart...
Entertainment
John Lloyd Cruz shares new pictures, video with Bea Alonzo 
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
On leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has shared new photos with onscreen partner Bea Alonzo. 
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Wowowin’ video goes viral after boy contestant greets fans of rival ‘It’s Showtime’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
A “Wowowin” video has been making rounds online after social media users found it funny when a kid contestant...
Entertainment
19 hours ago
Baptism of the Year
19 hours ago
Unless another celebrity baptism with more pairs of godparents is held before end of the year, the baptism-cum-first birthday...
Entertainment
19 hours ago
50 years of Julio Iglesias
By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
A friend who has become disillusioned with Michael Jackson after all those accusations of sexual misconduct on the part of...
Entertainment
22 hours ago
Eddie Garcia, Nadine Lustre win big at Gawad Urian 2019 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Although he is still in a coma, veteran actor Eddie Garcia has won at the recently concluded Gawad Urian 2019, his third Best...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Baron Geisler opens up about being ‘laos,’ finding redemption in ‘Ang Probinsyano’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Controversial actor Baron Geisler opened up about his working relationship with fellow Kapamilya actor Coco Martin.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with