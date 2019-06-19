What makes Jose Rizal sexy? Binibining Pilipinas 2019 winners speak up

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Jose Rizal’s 158th birthday today, Binibining Pilipinas 2019 titlists answered the question on what makes the national hero sexy and a good boyfriend material.

In a round table discussion in Philstar.com office, Binibining Pilipinas Universe Gazini Ganados, Bb. Pilipinas-International Bea Patricia Magtanong, Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational Resham Saeed, Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International Samantha Ashley Lo, Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinental Emma Mary Tiglao, Bb. Pilipinas-Globe Leren Mae Bautista and Bb. Pilipinas 1st Runner-up Maria Andrea Abesamis all agreed that his intelligence makes Rizal sexy.

“He’s very intelligent, that’s what makes him sexy. Knowledge is power,” Gazini said.

RELATED: Cebuana Gazini Ganados succeeds Catriona Gray as Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019

For Samantha, Rizal is sexy because he speaks different languages.

“A big thing for me is I heard people say he speaks several different languages. It’s just sexy when a guy is smart like that and that what makes him sexy,” she said.

Resham said it is very rare nowadays to find someone who is intelligent and has sense of humor.

“An intelligent man and someone who can make me laugh even when I’m having the worst day is very rare. Sexy definitely defines intelligence and sense of humor,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Leren Mae, who represented Rizal’s hometown Laguna in the recent pageant, said she is proud of what Rizal achieved in history.

“Coming from Laguna, what makes him really sexy is his love for our country and his dedication for the country’s freedom. I’m really proud of him and I look forward in celebrating his day,” she said.

The beauty queens also believed that Maria Clara, an iconic character and representation of conservative Filipino women from Rizal’s controversial novel “Noli Me Tangere,” still exists in today’s generation.

RELATED: FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Top 15 finalists’ Q&A