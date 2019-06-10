FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Top 15 finalists’ Q&A

MANILA, Philippines — Based on Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s experience joining Binibining Pilipinas three times, the Question and Answer (Q&A) portion is really the make or break for every beauty queen.

During the final round, the contest's Top 15 finalists were given 30 seconds to answer each question from the judges:

• James Reid – actor and singer

• Bobby Barreiro – Integrated Events Head, ABS-CBN

• Brian Cu – Zalora and Grab Taxi Philippines co-founder

• Nadine Lustre – actress and singer

• H.E. Giorgio Guglielmino – Italian Ambassador to the Philippines

• Christian Standhardinger – Gilas Pilipinas player

• Reinerio Borja – President of Asia at Alorica Inc.

• Gloria Diaz – Miss Universe 1969

• Daniel Padilla – actor and performer

• H.E. Jorge Moragas — Ambassador of Spain to the Philippines

• Hon. Joy Belmonte – Quezon City Mayor

The finalists were randomly called through draw lots. Here are their answers to the judges' questions.

Dumaguete: Joahnna Carla Saad

Reid: “In this day and age of gender equality, can you say that Filipino men still practice or show chivalry towards women? Why or why not?”

Saad: “I have a trust in Filipino people. That we Filipinos, women and men, are able to show the capabilities of the heart of a Filipino; that we are able to show the people that we are not just Filipinos with ordinary capabilities, but we are Filipinos with extraordinary capabilities. Thank you.”

Talisay, Cebu: Gazini Ganados

Barreiro: “If you win the crown tonight, what will you do to get more women in the workplace?”

Ganados: “If I win the crown tonight, what I do is to promote my advocacy. My advocacy is for us women to fight for our rights and for the elderly women and for us to know that someone is loving us, someone is pushing us to whatever ambitions that we have. We will be able to rise from our decisions, to whatever dreams that we have, goals that we have, and we will achieve it because of those values, those wisdoms that they gave us. Thank you.”

Maguindanao: Resham Saeed

Cu: “Migration and migrating are the most searched words on Google. What would you like to those disheartened Filipinos who seemed to have lost for hope?

Saeed: “I would say that history had shown us that Filipinos are remain steadfast despite any hardhips and violence shown toward us. We dont stand for discrimination and I would say that if you bless your way turn back to God and walk away. Thank you!”

Pasig: Maria Andrea Abesamis

Lustre: “What advice you give to a 16-year-old for her to become more socially aware and become an empowered young lady?”

Abesamis: “My advice to a 16-year-old gorl is that for to read more and also understand life becayse in the future if you dont read more or understand life you wouldnt know whats really happening and that would be a hard thing for you and that’s it. Thank you.”

Pampanga: Emma Mary Tiglao

Guglielmino: “So, let’s talk about freedom of the press. Is freedom of the press important in our society??”

Tiglao: “Yes, it's important because with the press, we are able to be aware not only in our country, the Philippines, but also around the world on what's happening. And as a press, we should be responsible. And also as a citizen, we should ne responsible on the credible sites that we should look for. Thank you.”

Cebu City: Samantha Ashley Lo

Standhardinger: “What is your best non-physical asset and why do you say so?”

Lo: “I believe the best non physical asset could be your spirit . I believed that when you have a strong spirit, a strong aura, we'll shine from within, we spread it. It's a beautiful butterfly effect and I continue to look for it everywhere to have positivity and show love theres no need for negativity. Theres nothing productive about it. Let’s continue to shine and show love to the people. Thank you.”

Bataan: Bea Patricia Magtanong

Borja: “If you could have the opportunity to meet somebody influential, who would that be and why and why?”

Magtanong: “I really idolize Angelina Jolie because she was blessed with a thriving career in Hollywood. But then as a woman, she was able to use that influence, that voice, that audience, to advocate for the things she believed in like broken hunger with the UN and someday if given a chance, i would like to be just like her. Thank you.”

Malabon: Jessica Marasigan

Diaz: “Philippines has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. But we are also ranked as one of the top three or four with the most polluted oceans. We are full of plastics. Now, if you win Binibining Pilipinas, how could you make a difference to help cleanup our oceans?

Marasigan: "If I win Binibining Pilipinas, I would use this platform to make a voice that we need to segregate our trash, get rid of our plastics and help preserve our national tourist locations. That this is it we are known for. That what makes Philippines beautiful. I would use this platform to use my voice to help make a difference for our nation. Thank you."

Negros Occidental: Vickie Rushton

Padilla: “Why is mental health as important as physical health?”

Rushton: “Mental health is important as physical health beacause it is about our inner being. Having self-love is important, and as a woman, I can inspire people to take care of themselves, to take care of their minds as well as their health because they will be as effective..."

Marikina: Marianne Marquez

Moragas: “Last year, Spain sent the first transwoman to the Miss Universe pageant. Do you think Philippines should welcome and allow a transgender woman to a pageant like this one?”

Marquez: “I think the Philippines should definitely welcome transgender women because it shows inclusivity and that we are just as beautiful as the women around us and it shows that we are ready for change and ready for equality. Thank you."

Masbate: Hannah Arnold

Belmonte: “What is your message for the young and new breed of politicians, for example, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto?"

Arnold: "Well, I would like to say that I'm so proud to be a millenial right now. The youth are building our nation. We're on the road to a better nation and a better world, thanks to these politicians. So, thank you."

Sorsogon: Maria Isabela Galeria

Barreiro: “What have you risked to get a crown?”

Galeria: “We all have a lot of insecurities, fears and self-doubt. And for me, to be able to stand here confidently representing not only myself but the 800,000 Sorsoganians is something that speaks courage, empowerment and confidence. Thank you."

Palawan: Samantha Mae Bernardo

Lustre: “How do you react to rape jokes?”

Bernardo: “It's so sad thst a lot of people are bringing jokes bout rape. It is not normal for us Filipinos. We should all stand up as women to use our voice against sexual harrasment. And I think it is nice that our government is doing something with safe spaces and the bill that they pass, so that women around the world especially in the Philippines can have a safe envorment for all of us. Thank you."

Zamboanga: April May Short

Belmonte: “If you have to give a talk to hundreds of teenagers in a high-profile gathering, what topic you want to discuss with them?

Short: "The topic I will discuss with them is let your faith be bigger their fear. Even if you're inferior and commoner and superior, you should believe in yourself. In whaterver situation is, you should look up to yourself and heads up and be yourself in the society and community."

Laguna: Leren Mae Bautista

Diaz: “How do you define success?”

Bautista: "My definition of success is raising my flag of bravery against the world. It's because I experienced hurtful words; I heard so many things that hurt my feelings. But then, that 10-year old girl stood up and fight for her rights, fight for what she believed in and she believes in herself and trusts herself. Thank you."