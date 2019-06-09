Eddie Garcia's doctor: Fractured neck, not heart attack or stroke

MANILA, Philippines— The doctor attending to veteran actor Eddie Garcia on Sunday debunked earlier reports that Garcia was hospitalized due to a heart attack and a stroke.

In a statement reportedly released by the Garcia kin, the family doctor, Enrique Lagman said the actor instead incurred a neck fracture when he tripped while shooting a TV series for GMA Network.

"The doctors ruled out heart attack and stroke as proven by several validating tests done in Mary Johnston hospital. He is in critical condition due to severe cervical fracture," Lagman was quoted in a statement.

In information from Garcia’s family friend Bibeth Orteza sent to entertainment news portal, PEP.ph., also claimed that the actor has a neck fracture.

“He tripped on a cable wire of the production. Fell face down and fractured something base neck c1and c2,” Orteza was quoted as saying.

A video that went viral on Saturday, when Garcia was hospitalized reportedly due to a heart attack, showed that the actor fell down during the shoot of the teleserye “Rosang Agimat”

The TV network said it would review the viral video to determine what happened on set.

The move was made to clarify its earlier statement that Garcia collapsed on set due to a heart attack.

"The video of Mr Eddie Garcia faltering in his steps and eventually collapsing has reached GMA. We are seriously reviewing the said video as well as other videos of the same scene which our cameras also took, before we make any conclusions on what really transpired,” the network was quoted on its statement.

"The statement that was released earlier was given to GMA News by Nick, Mr. Eddie Garcia’s stepson,” it added.

GMA said it will wait for the family or their doctor to issue a formal update on Garcia’s condition.

"Meanwhile, we continue to pray for his quick recovery,” the network said.

Garcia, award-winning actor known as “Manoy,” just turned 90 last May 5.

He is reportedly transferred to Makati Medical Center and is currently in “deep sleep” and not in comatose. —Rosette Adel

