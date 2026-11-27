Smart advances AI-powered mobile experiences with 5G

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), the wireless arm of PLDT Inc., said is accelerating its 5G network expansion and advancing network-based innovations to meet growing mobile data demand and deliver better digital experiences to subscribers.

As of September 2026, Smart had deployed 6,100 5G base stations nationwide, up from 5,400 in 2025. The number of individual 5G devices on its network reached 12.9 million, compared with 10.5 million a year earlier, reflecting the continued adoption of 5G-capable devices among subscribers.

Smart’s 5G network covers 99% of the population across Metro Manila and Rizal, while its combined 5G and 4G network reaches 97% of the Philippine population.

Mobile data traffic also continued to rise, reaching 5,029 petabytes in the first nine months of 2026, up from 4,393 petabytes during the same period in 2025. The growth underscores the increasing role of mobile connectivity in everyday activities, from video streaming and gaming to online learning, remote work, and the use of AI-powered applications.

“Our goal is to keep advancing our network so customers can enjoy better digital experiences and do more with their connectivity. That is what we mean when we talk about an S-Tier network: one that helps subscribers push boundaries, explore new opportunities, and reach their own next level,” said Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and officer-in-charge of Smart.

In internet and gaming culture, “S-Tier” refers to the highest rank. Smart is adopting the concept to describe its commitment to deliver top-tier connectivity and digital experiences that keep pace with subscribers’ evolving needs. Beyond expanding coverage and capacity, this means translating network capabilities into services that deliver practical benefits to customers.

Smart’s accelerated 5G expansion is complemented by efforts to improve network performance and develop services that help subscribers make more of their connectivity.

In the first half of 2026, Smart earned Ookla’s Best Mobile Video Experience award in the Philippines for the second consecutive year, recognizing its performance in delivering mobile video experiences.

In October, Smart introduced AI.Smart, a one-stop platform that brings together multiple AI tools, including AWS Nova, ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini and Thinking Machines, in a user-friendly interface. The platform gives users access to AI-powered capabilities for writing, research, presentations, image generation, and data analysis.

In early November, Smart began rolling out PureVoice, Asia-Pacific’s first commercially launched native AI voice enhancement service built on the telecommunications core network. Designed to improve call clarity by filtering background noise at the network level, PureVoice does not require users to upgrade their devices or download a separate application. The service has already earned international recognition, winning Best 5G-A Service Innovation at the Global Core Summit Awards in Bangkok, Thailand.



“Expanding our 5G footprint is only part of the journey. We also need to keep strengthening network capacity and performance as customers’ digital needs evolve. Our goal is to deliver connectivity that helps subscribers make the most of their online experiences, wherever their ambitions take them,” said Debbie Hu, FVP and wireless network business partner of Smart.

Smart also offers subscribers ways to maximize its 5G network through its Unli 5G promos. For just P90, Smart Prepaid users can enjoy three days of unlimited 5G data plus non-stop 4G data, helping them stay connected as they stream, create content, browse, and pursue their interests.

Smart will also bring its S-Tier 5G experience closer to subscribers through an on-ground activation at the Market! Market! Activity Center on December 19 to 20, 2026. The event will feature lifestyle and hobby partners, giving visitors opportunities to explore their interests and discover new experiences powered by Smart.

Through continued investments in 5G infrastructure, network performance, and AI-enabled services, Smart aims to deliver more meaningful digital experiences for subscribers while strengthening its network’s readiness for evolving connectivity needs.

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