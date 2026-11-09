Telco subscribers get free access to AI tools this Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — One of the country’s major telecommunications companies said it is offering millions of its mobile and broadband customers free access to artificial intelligence (AI) tools this holiday season.

In news release, Globe Telecom said that through its AI Fiesta platform, it seeks to broaden the use of emerging technology among Filipinos.

The limited-time offer will allow customers to use various AI models and creative tools for tasks such as generating images and videos, preparing presentations, and building websites without paying for access during the promotional period.

Globe Circle and Globe Platinum customers can access AI Fiesta for free from November 15, 2026, to January 16, 2027. Meanwhile, Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Broadband, and TM customers will receive complimentary access from December 1 to 31, 2026.

The initiative was announced during the Holiday Edition of The Blueprint by Globe and forms part of the company’s Christmas campaign, “Make Your Magic Happen”.

Globe

AI Fiesta consolidates several AI models, including Claude, Gemini, and ByteDance, into one platform. It also features tools for generating different types of digital content.

The platform includes Super Fiesta, which selects an appropriate AI model based on a user’s query, and Consensus, which combines responses from multiple AI models to provide different perspectives.

Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz said the initiative aims to make AI more accessible to customers and help them use the technology to pursue opportunities in learning, work, and innovation.

“Technology makes the greatest impact when people know how to use it for their inherent benefits and advantages,” Cruz said.

He added that the company wants to extend the benefits of AI to more Filipinos, building on the role of internet access in changing how people communicate, learn, and innovate.

Globe Chief Commercial Officer Darius Delgado said bringing multiple AI tools into one platform is intended to make the technology easier to explore and use in everyday activities.

“AI should be accessible, easy to use, and meaningful to everyday life,” Delgado said.

The offer gives Globe customers an opportunity to explore AI-powered tools for work, learning, and content creation during the holiday season, as the company expands access to the technology and digital innovation through its existing mobile and broadband services.

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