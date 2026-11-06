AI-powered noise cancellation for calls highlights pioneering 'PureVoice' service

Designed for everyday use, PureVoice reduces distractions such as traffic, crowds and music, whether users are taking an important business call or catching up with family and friends. It works even on phones without built-in noise cancellation.

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Infinity, the premium postpaid brand of Smart Communications Inc., is enhancing the calling experience for its members with the launch of PureVoice, a pioneering service that uses artificial intelligence (AI) noise cancellation to filter out background noise during calls.

This, so conversations stay clear even in the busiest places.

Designed for everyday use, PureVoice reduces distractions such as traffic, crowds and music, whether users are taking an important business call or catching up with family and friends. It works even on phones without built-in noise cancellation.

There is no app installation or additional setup required to use the service, and users can simply press 8# during a call to enable or disable it. Smart will also roll out PureVoice to more subscribers soon.

“Voice remains the quintessential service of any telecommunications company. While the way people communicate continues to evolve, the need for reliable, clear, and seamless conversations remains fundamental. Through PureVoice, we are modernizing voice communications and bringing it into the 5G era,” said Lloyd Manaloto, first vice president and officer-in-charge of Smart.

“By introducing PureVoice to Smart Infinity members first, we are giving them early access to a new level of call clarity and reinforcing our commitment to delivering exclusive privileges that set the Smart Infinity experience apart,” said Tina Montinola, VP and head of Smart Infinity.

The launch of PureVoice builds on Smart’s continuing investments in network expansion and modernization to deliver a more seamless connectivity experience for Filipinos.

“Advancements in our Smart network and AI capabilities have laid the foundation for a more intelligent and enhanced calling experience. This enables us to push the boundaries of innovation, developing solutions that make everyday conversations clearer, more seamless, and more valuable for our subscribers," said Debbie Hu, FVP and wireless network business partner of Smart.

In 2020, Smart completed the rollout of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) to its subscribers, enabling high-quality voice calls while letting users keep using mobile data during conversations.

Smart also enabled Video over LTE (ViLTE) for its subscribers, allowing them to make video calls directly through their phone’s dialer without needing to use third-party applications.

Smart’s focus on call quality is also reflected in its performance in quality-of-service tests conducted by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in Metro Manila. In the latest tests, Smart recorded zero dropped calls, within the regulator’s prescribed threshold and outperforming other service providers.

For more information about PureVoice, Smart Infinity members may call *800.

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