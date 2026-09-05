Smart slashes 40% off 5G Home WiFi plan

The Smart 5G Max Home WiFi — power by its nationwide 5G network — delivers speeds of up to 600Mbps, supports up to 40 devices, and comes with free unlimited data for 15 days.

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) announced it is making high-speed home connectivity more accessible with a limited-time 40% discount on Smart 5G Max Home WiFi.

This effectively brings the device down to only P2,995 from P4,990 until November 20.

In news release, the company said the Smart 5G Max Home WiFi — powered by its nationwide 5G network — delivers speeds of up to 600Mbps, supports up to 40 devices, and comes with free unlimited data for 15 days.

As a full-capability 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution, the device is designed to maximize the capabilities of Smart's 5G network, giving households access to fast broadband connectivity in areas where fiber connectivity is not yet available.

Whether it’s working or studying from home, streaming videos, gaming, or running a home-based business, Smart 5G Max Home WiFi provides the connectivity needed to keep multiple devices online.

The device is also plug-and-play, with no installation required. Customers can simply set up the router, insert the included Smart SIM, and connect their devices.

The limited-time offer includes the Smart 5G Max Home WiFi Router, Smart SIM, and free unlimited data for 15 days. After the free data period, customers can reload with UNLI 1299, which provides unlimited data for all sites and apps for 30 days.

Smart said 5G FWA is gaining traction globally as a way for telecommunications providers to extend high-speed broadband to more households, particularly in areas where traditional fixed-line infrastructure may be limited.

The company said its latest offering comes as more Filipinos adopt 5G-enabled devices and embrace faster, more reliable connectivity for their everyday digital activities.

“5G Fixed Wireless Access is gaining traction globally as telcos look to extend fast, reliable broadband to more households, particularly in areas where fixed-line services may not yet be available. As a leading 5G provider in the country, Smart is helping drive this technology forward, giving more Filipinos access to high-speed broadband and the digital experiences it enables,” said Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and OIC for Smart.

“With Smart 5G Max Home WiFi, we are bringing the full capabilities of our 5G network into the home. It gives households a powerful and flexible broadband solution that can support their digital needs, without the need for a wired installation,” Manaloto added.

The telco said that as of end-June 2026, the number of 5G-capable individual devices on its network had increased by 30% to 12.5 million, representing 21% of individual devices on the network.

Smart said it continues to invest in its nationwide network to meet the growing demand for high-quality digital experiences.

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