Globe ramps up 5G, fiber efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Globe is stepping up its efforts to make reliable, high-speed internet accessible to more Filipino households. By focusing on both fiber and 5G technologies, the company is working to deliver affordable, flexible and high-quality connectivity to communities across the country.

“Connectivity is an enabler of progress,” said Carl Cruz, Globe’s president and chief executive officer. “By expanding our network infrastructure, we are unlocking access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for millions of Filipinos. Globe remains steadfast in working with industry partners and the government to ensure inclusive digital access.”

GFiber Prepaid (GFP) stands out because of how well it fits into the everyday lives of users. A lot of SEC D households prefer services that don’t tie them down with contracts or require big upfront payments. GFP gets that, offering a simple plug-and-play setup, reloadable options, and easy management through the GlobeOne app. Most users top up every three to four weeks, which keeps them connected without breaking the bank. It’s all about giving them the flexibility they need while keeping costs manageable.

This focus on customer satisfaction is clearly making an impact. GFP’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) is an impressive 67, way above the Telco Industry average of 31 (Transaction NPS). It just goes to show how much users value not only the speed but the whole prepaid fiber experience. Customers appreciate the convenience and control it offers, making it a top pick for more Filipino households.

Globe is also expanding reload options through AMAX and ECPay. This means users have more ways to stay connected regardless of their routine.

On top of fiber connectivity, Globe is also pushing its 5G WiFithrough Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). This tech makes it possible to deliver fast, reliable internet in places where fiber just isn’t practical, especially in underserved communities. This approach not only helps cover areas lacking fiber connectivity but also offloads traffic from Globe’s mobile network, improving overall service quality.

Looking ahead, Globe has laid out a clear plan for 2025: expand access, deepen engagement, and enhance the customer experience. This approach ensures that both new and long-time users enjoy better connectivity designed around their needs.

Globe is also working to close the digital gap in remote areas. It said the goal is to bring fiber connectivity to 100 more Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs), giving people in these communities access to digital services that were previously out of reach. By the end of 2025, Globe plans to increase the number of cell sites in these areas from 600 to 700, helping more Filipinos stay online and connected.