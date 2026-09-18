Smart's new app gives users access to transaction services, deals

Available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, LiveSmart helps subscribers of Smart, TNT and other network providers to stay one step ahead by bringing more benefits and opportunities to save in one convenient app.

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) and its value mobile brand TNT on Friday launched its latest app that provides loading, bill payments and daily transaction services to users.

In a news release, the telco said the LiveSmart App will also give users access to exclusive offers, savings and deals.

Available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the app helps subscribers of Smart, TNT and other network providers to stay one step ahead by bringing more benefits and opportunities to save in one convenient app.

Smart said the app is a response to Filipinos’ need to ensure every peso counts amid rising costs.

“With the rising cost of everyday expenses, Filipinos are becoming more deliberate about where they spend and how they can get more value from every peso. The LiveSmart App is designed to help make those everyday decisions a little smarter, by giving users convenient ways to load, pay bills, and access exclusive savings and offers in one place,” said Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and OIC for Smart.

“As we celebrate our subscribers this September 18, or 9.18, we are also giving them more reasons to experience the LiveSmart App, with exclusive offers and benefits that reward them for choosing Smart and TNT. And this is just the beginning, as we continue to bring more value and opportunities to our subscribers through the app.”

To celebrate its subscribers, Smart and TNT said they are rolling out exclusive offers on the LiveSmart App starting September 18, including cashbacks, special Smart and TNT data offers, and FREE access to AI.Smart.

Subscribers can enjoy a 5% cashback when they purchase load or pay their Smart Postpaid bill through the LiveSmart App.

The LiveSmart App also gives users access to exclusive Smart and TNT offers available only through the app. For example, Smart Prepaid subscribers can get Power All 109 for only P105, while TNT subscribers can enjoy Saya All 109 for only P105.

Users downloading the LiveSmart App may also get limited-time FREE access to AI.Smart, a one-stop AI workspace that brings multiple advanced AI models, including AWS Nova, ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini, and Thinking Machines, into one easy-to-use experience.

Users simply have to click the AI.Smart banner on the LiveSmart App and simply create their AI.Smart account using their Smart or TNT number to claim their free credits, which they can use to generate images, create presentations, draft documents and spreadsheets, and get assistance with schoolwork, content creation, and other projects.

Beyond these special offers, users can look forward to more exclusive perks and deals from lifestyle partners, as Smart continues to expand the LiveSmart App and bring more value to its users.

Users can download the LiveSmart App now from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Click here to learn more.

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