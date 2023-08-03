^

Telecoms

PLDT rakes in earnings in Q2 as economy churned

Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 3:10pm
PLDT rakes in earnings in Q2 as economy churned
Revenues increased 3% on-year to P104.04 billion in the first six months
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. saw earnings widen in the second quarter, reaping the benefits of a reopened domestic economy.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Manny V. Pangilinan-led telco giant posted a net income that rose 20.9% year-on-year to P9.46 billion in the second quarter. In the first six months, earnings grew 10% on-year to P18.5 billion.

Consolidated revenues increased 3% on-year to P104.04 billion in the first six months. Service revenues advanced 1% to finish the first half at P94.5 billion, driven by the telco’s home and enterprise segments. 

Data and broadband comprised 82% of consolidated service revenues and inched up 4% to P77.5 billion in the first six months. 

Broken down, service revenues of PLDT’s Home fiber-only segment rose 11% on-year to P25.7 billion in the first half. Fiber subscribers stood at 3.1 million as of end-June. 

Revenues of PLDT’s enterprise segment improved by 2% to P23.2 billion in the first six months, fueled by their ICT segment, which comprised their data center and cloud business.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization improved 3% to P52.1 billion in the first half.

“A mindset of continuous improvement is one thing we at PLDT need to not only espouse but practice in everything we do. This will be our path to continued and greater success,” said PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. 

“The prospects for growth of our business have been a critical issue which has hounded us in these recent years,” he added. 

Shares in PLDT currently trade 0.46% up at P1,311 as of 2:47 Thursday afternoon. — Ramon Royandoyan

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

PLDT INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
DITO renews $1.18-B bridge loan facility with Chinese lenders
May 26, 2023 - 11:35am

DITO renews $1.18-B bridge loan facility with Chinese lenders

May 26, 2023 - 11:35am
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, its operator DITO CME Holdings Corp. said that the $1.175...
Telecoms
fbtw
Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates
May 19, 2023 - 12:54pm

Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates

May 19, 2023 - 12:54pm
Globe Telecom Inc. said Friday it would put more focus on the Visayas and Mindanao areas where SIM registration rates are...
Telecoms
fbtw
Globe closes third tower deal with Frontier Towers
May 18, 2023 - 11:30am

Globe closes third tower deal with Frontier Towers

May 18, 2023 - 11:30am
The deal was reported in a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday. As it is, this latest move covered...
Telecoms
fbtw
Converge Q1 earnings surge on back of subscriber adds
May 11, 2023 - 4:20pm

Converge Q1 earnings surge on back of subscriber adds

May 11, 2023 - 4:20pm
Residential postpaid and prepaid subscribers posted growth in the first quarter, ending with 1.89 million and 28,995 api...
Telecoms
fbtw
Globe secures new tower deal with Aboitiz-backed joint venture
May 8, 2023 - 1:45pm

Globe secures new tower deal with Aboitiz-backed joint venture

May 8, 2023 - 1:45pm
The sale and leaseback deal also included a commitment to construct over 200 towers in Visayas and in Mindanao.
Telecoms
fbtw
Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability
April 27, 2023 - 1:30pm

Dito to expand to postpaid, enterprise biz to reach profitability

April 27, 2023 - 1:30pm
Dennis Uy-led Dito Telecommunity Corp. bared plans it would be expanding into the postpaid and enterprise segments to send...
Telecoms
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with