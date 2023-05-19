^

Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates

Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 12:54pm
Globe amps up efforts in Visayas, Mindanao areas with low SIM registration rates
This undated photo shows a man removes the sim card tray from his phone to check if they are properly placed.
STAR / Jesse Bustos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. said Friday it would put more focus on the Visayas and Mindanao areas where SIM registration rates are low, while also calling on the government to help telcos reach underserved communities.

“We have seen the lowest number of SIM registrations in Visayas and Mindanao, especially in rural areas,” Darius Delgado, head of the company’s consumer mobile business, said in a statement.

“Our efforts to educate and encourage people to register are ongoing, and we are working with LGUs to make the process more accessible for those who need assistance,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved last month the 90-day extension of the deadline for SIM registration as many Filipinos have yet to register their SIMs.

Ahead of the July deadline, Globe also called on the government to support telcos to increase the number of registered users in underserved communities.

“We need government support to roll out infrastructure that can be leased by telcos in missionary areas such as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Marawi, and other regions where telcos have a weak presence,” Globe’s General Counsel Froilan Castelo said.

“Local government units are also critical in pushing for the registration of their constituents,” Castelo added.

GLOBE TELECOM INC.

SIM REGISTRATION ACT
