^

Telecoms

PLDT, Smart deploy Paybox kiosks nationwide for more convenient payments

Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 11:58am
PLDT, Smart deploy Paybox kiosks nationwide for more convenient payments
Paybox is a self-service payment machine where customers can easily pay their landline, internet and mobile bills by themselves, without having to line up to transact with personnel inside stores.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — As the government continuously monitors cases of COVID-19 infections, the country’s largest fully integrated telco company, PLDT Inc., and its wireless subsidiary, Smart Communications Inc., (Smart) have deployed more Paybox kiosks to provide a fast, secure and convenient payment experience for customers.

As of June, the telco has deployed almost 200 Paybox kiosks in its stores and service centers nationwide.

Paybox is a self-service payment machine where customers can easily pay their landline, internet and mobile bills by themselves, without having to line up to transact with personnel inside stores. This helps customers save time while keeping themselves safe, as another COVID-19 surge threatens the public. 

To make it easier for customers, Paybox has an intuitive interface, and accepts cash, credit or debit cards, Maya QR codes and virtual change, eliminating face-to-face interaction and allowing customers to do contactless payments.

Customers can also conveniently combine two payment methods for a more convenient transaction, and the only information that customers need is their PLDT or Smart account number. Payments will also be reflected real-time on their accounts. 

“Paybox allows us to introduce a new way of paying bills digitally, to our customers who are more familiar with paying through our cashiers. Hopefully this helps them shift and cope with the fast-changing times, where digital has become the norm. Transacting through the Paybox also allows our customers to save time since they do not need to queue in our stores, and feel safer because it is contactless,” Jeanine Rubin, first vice president and head of Customer Experience Group at PLDT, said.

“This is also part of our promise to put our customers first and develop platforms that can best serve their needs," she added.

To pay for PLDT or Smart postpaid bills, customers can follow these easy steps:

  1. Go to a Paybox kiosk and select PLDT or Smart on the touchscreen.
     
  2. Input the PLDT account number or the Smart mobile number.
     
  3. Choose a preferred mode of payment. An additional feature allows customers to combine two payment methods (i.e. cash and credit/debit card), making the process more flexible and convenient.
     
  4. Then, input the amount that they wish to pay and confirm.
     
  5. Once done, a payment confirmation will appear on the screen. Customers can choose whether they want to print a receipt or get a confirmation notice via mobile or email. Payments made through the Paybox are posted real-time.

This retail innovation is part of PLDT and Smart’s continued digital transformation and is aligned with the PLDT group’s broader initiative to elevate the quality of service delivered to its customers.

 

To know where you can find a Paybox kiosk, visit www.pldthome.com/paymentcenters or https://smrt.ph/smartpaybox

PLDT

SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Switching to Smart is now easier with simpler MNP process
20 hours ago

Switching to Smart is now easier with simpler MNP process

20 hours ago
Experiencing the power of Smart, the Philippines’ Fastest and Best mobile network, has become easier than ever with...
Telecoms
fbtw
Smart is Philippines' fastest and best mobile network &ndash; Ookla
13 days ago

Smart is Philippines' fastest and best mobile network – Ookla

13 days ago
A rare distinction, the Best Mobile Network citation has only been given by Ookla to approximately 20 mobile operators...
Telecoms
fbtw
Unfold a greater universe with Samsung Galaxy Z Series on Smart&rsquo;s award-winning mobile network
August 12, 2022 - 8:00am

Unfold a greater universe with Samsung Galaxy Z Series on Smart’s award-winning mobile network

August 12, 2022 - 8:00am
Unfolding greater experiences with the latest cutting-edge mobile technology is now easier than ever. Mobile services provider...
Telecoms
fbtw
Smart delivers best mobile coverage in the Philippines, according to new Ookla report
August 3, 2022 - 1:00pm

Smart delivers best mobile coverage in the Philippines, according to new Ookla report

August 3, 2022 - 1:00pm
Ookla declared Smart as winner of the Best Mobile Coverage category for Q1-Q2 2022 after it achieved a Coverage Score of 794,...
Telecoms
fbtw
PLDT Home remains fastest in Philippines, tops Speedtest Award Q1-Q2 2022
August 2, 2022 - 8:57am

PLDT Home remains fastest in Philippines, tops Speedtest Award Q1-Q2 2022

August 2, 2022 - 8:57am
PLDT Home has been the country’s fastest ISP for five consecutive years and is strongly committed to delivering undisputable...
Telecoms
fbtw
PLDT ramps up digital channels for customer convenience
Sponsored
July 27, 2022 - 5:44pm

PLDT ramps up digital channels for customer convenience

July 27, 2022 - 5:44pm
The country’s largest fully integrated telco network PLDT Inc. has recently improved its digital self-service options...
Telecoms
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with