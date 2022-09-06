PLDT, Smart deploy Paybox kiosks nationwide for more convenient payments

MANILA, Philippines — As the government continuously monitors cases of COVID-19 infections, the country’s largest fully integrated telco company, PLDT Inc., and its wireless subsidiary, Smart Communications Inc., (Smart) have deployed more Paybox kiosks to provide a fast, secure and convenient payment experience for customers.

As of June, the telco has deployed almost 200 Paybox kiosks in its stores and service centers nationwide.

Paybox is a self-service payment machine where customers can easily pay their landline, internet and mobile bills by themselves, without having to line up to transact with personnel inside stores. This helps customers save time while keeping themselves safe, as another COVID-19 surge threatens the public.

To make it easier for customers, Paybox has an intuitive interface, and accepts cash, credit or debit cards, Maya QR codes and virtual change, eliminating face-to-face interaction and allowing customers to do contactless payments.

Customers can also conveniently combine two payment methods for a more convenient transaction, and the only information that customers need is their PLDT or Smart account number. Payments will also be reflected real-time on their accounts.

“Paybox allows us to introduce a new way of paying bills digitally, to our customers who are more familiar with paying through our cashiers. Hopefully this helps them shift and cope with the fast-changing times, where digital has become the norm. Transacting through the Paybox also allows our customers to save time since they do not need to queue in our stores, and feel safer because it is contactless,” Jeanine Rubin, first vice president and head of Customer Experience Group at PLDT, said.

“This is also part of our promise to put our customers first and develop platforms that can best serve their needs," she added.

To pay for PLDT or Smart postpaid bills, customers can follow these easy steps:

Go to a Paybox kiosk and select PLDT or Smart on the touchscreen.

Input the PLDT account number or the Smart mobile number.

Choose a preferred mode of payment. An additional feature allows customers to combine two payment methods (i.e. cash and credit/debit card), making the process more flexible and convenient.

Then, input the amount that they wish to pay and confirm.

Once done, a payment confirmation will appear on the screen. Customers can choose whether they want to print a receipt or get a confirmation notice via mobile or email. Payments made through the Paybox are posted real-time.

This retail innovation is part of PLDT and Smart’s continued digital transformation and is aligned with the PLDT group’s broader initiative to elevate the quality of service delivered to its customers.

To know where you can find a Paybox kiosk, visit www.pldthome.com/ paymentcenters or https://smrt.ph/smartpaybox