Philippines 10th in APAC countries on Median 5G Download Speed: OoklaÂ® data

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines ranks 10th among Asia Pacific countries with median download speed on 5G at 182.50mbps based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence® Q3 2020 data1.

Median 5G download speed is the aggregate speed measured in the 50th percentile of all tests taken with Speedtests on a 5G connection.

This is a huge feat for an emerging market economy aiming to have a #1stWorldNetwork infrastructure.

Globe has been a steady supporter of the government's initiative to improve the country's state of connectivity. The telco has led the industry in new site builds last year and strengthened its network with extensive 4G, LTE and 5G upgrades.

These sustained and vigorous efforts have resulted in improved internet speeds and higher Consistency Scores as confirmed by various independent analytics firms.

According to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence, the worldwide median download speed over 5G was 954% faster than 4G in Q3 2020. In Q3 2020 alone, there were 4,324,788 Speedtest results over 5G2.

The telco was the first mobile operator in Southeast Asia to commercially launch 5G for home back in 2019, and 5G for mobile in 2020. Globe has the widest 5G coverage in the country today, covering 80% of Metro Manila.

“Ranking among APEC countries is a huge feat and shows that our investments and network improvements are bearing fruit. We will continue to make 4G and 5G as pervasive as possible to meet the demand of our customers for better connectivity,” shares Ernest Cu, Globe’s president and chief executive officer.

Globe is leading the country's digital transformation by introducing innovative solutions in the areas of financial technology, telemedicine, e-commerce, digital advertising, cybersecurity, enterprise cloud applications, customer service and even technology for social good.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9 which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.

References:

1. Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® 5G median download data Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

2. “Massive Expansions and Huge Improvements in Speed: The Worldwide Growth of 5G in 2020”