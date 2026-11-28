AI-powered customer service platform bags fourth international award

MANILA, Philippines — An artificial intelligence-powered customer service platform has received its fourth international award this year, earning a Silver Stevie at the 2026 International Business Awards.

The platform, called KAi, was developed by DITO Telecommunity and launched in July 2025. It provides 24-hour customer assistance through the DITO App, DITO eShop and Facebook Messenger, allowing subscribers to make inquiries, manage their accounts and access services.

DITO said KAi handles most customer inquiries without human intervention, allowing customer service representatives to focus on concerns that require personal assistance.

Aside from answering questions, the platform allows subscribers to activate promotions, subscribe to plans and complete transactions through embedded links.

"AI should do more than automate processes. It should make technology work better for people," DITO Chief Commercial Officer Adel Tamano said.

He said KAi allows the company to make customer service more accessible while enabling its teams to attend to concerns that need a human touch.

KAi was recognized under the AI Innovation and Transformation category for its application of artificial intelligence in customer experience.

The latest award follows its recognition at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, Asian Telecom Awards and CX Asia Excellence Awards earlier this year.