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Slovak foreign minister to open embassy in Manila

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 11, 2026 | 11:16am
Slovak foreign minister to open embassy in Manila
Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar looks on during a joint press conference with Poland's Foreign Minister after their meeting at Foreign Ministry building in Warsaw on March 13, 2025.
AFP / Wojtek Radwanski

MANILA, Philippines — Slovakia will formally open its embassy in Manila during a visit by Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár on November 12-15, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, November 11. 

During the visit, Blanár will also sign a declaration depositing Slovakia’s instrument of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, ASEAN’s 1976 peace pact, the DFA said.

It is the first official visit by a Slovak foreign minister to the Philippines since 2015. 

Blanár, who is traveling with a business delegation, will also meet Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro on Thursday, November 12. 

On Friday, November 13, the minister is set to meet Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque and give the keynote speech at a Philippines-Slovak business forum.

The 1976 treaty commits its parties to respect for sovereignty, the principle of non-interference, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. Countries outside the region have been able to join since 1987, but only with the consent of all ASEAN members.

Miloš Koterec, Slovakia’s first resident ambassador, presented his credentials to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in February.  

The Philippines and Slovakia established diplomatic relations in 1993.

Lazaro and Blanár last met in April in Brunei, at the ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting.

DFA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SLOVAKIA
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