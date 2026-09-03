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Leptospirosis cases reach 6,253; DOH warns of post-flood surge

Andrew Ronquillo - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2026 | 12:00am
Leptospirosis cases reach 6,253; DOH warns of post-flood surge
Residents wade through floodwaters along Zapote Junction in Las Piñas on August 29, 2026.
Edd Gumban / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Leptospirosis cases in the country have reached 6,253 from Jan. 4 to Aug. 29, the Department of Health (DOH) said yesterday, warning that infections may surge as another wave of cases could be experienced in two weeks due to the disease’s incubation period.

Of the cases logged so far, 378 deaths were recorded with a case fatality rate of 6.05 percent.

DOH Undersecretary Gloria Balboa said that the recent figure is lower by 12 percent compared to the data from the same period last year.

In Metro Manila, 72 percent of leptospirosis cases were from flood-related exposure, with unemployed or informal workers making up 55 percent of all infections.

“They are the ones who need to work daily. They may not like to wade through floodwaters, but they had to do so to provide food for their family,” Balboa explained, as she appealed to employers to provide personal protective gear as part of occupational health and welfare for the workers.

According to Balboa, several leptospirosis beds have reached almost full capacity in East Avenue Medical Center and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City and José R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

In Quezon City, hospitals have already reached over 400 cases, with more than half reported just last month. Data released by the QC Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD) on Wednesday showed that a total of 437 leptospirosis cases have been reported from Jan. 1 to Aug. 28.

Although the figure is lower by 18 percent from the same period last year, the QCESD said more than half of the cases or a total of 296 were reported from Aug. 1 to 28.

Ten of 30 deaths reported in the city also occurred during the same period. Some 171 cases were reported between Aug. 16 to 22, which QCESD said breached the “epidemic threshold.”

Leptospirosis is caused by the bacteria leptospira, which can spread through direct contact with the urine of infected animals such as rats and pigs, or with a urine-contaminated environment such as floodwaters.

MMDA: 662 floodings recorded in NCR

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has recorded 662 flooding incidents in the National Capital Region (NCR) since the start of 2026.

According to data presented by the Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office, 58 percent of the flooding incidents were recorded in Quezon City, with 246 reports, and in Manila with 140 reports.?

“These two local government units alone account for a significant portion of the total reported flooding incidents,” the office said.?MMDA said other areas with relatively high numbers of incidents include Mandaluyong with 62, Malabon with 57 and Valenzuela with 56 flood reports.?In the month of August alone, the MMDA said 405 floods were reported.

“While shallow flooding makes up a large portion of the reported incidents, there are specific locations where flood depths reach mean tire or even waist-level,” the agency said.

It added that these areas require more drainage improvement, flood control interventions and emergency preparedness.? –  Rhodina Villanueva, Janvic Mateo

LEPTOSPIROSIS

MMDA
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