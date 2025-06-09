^

Technology

Globe, Google partner to transform enterprise productivity in Philippines

Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 9:20am
MANILA, Philippines — Driven by a future-ready vision, Globe Business partners with Google and Searce to bring Google Agentspace to Philippine enterprises. This AI platform is designed to transform workflows and boost productivity, keeping pace with the evolving needs of today’s businesses.

For years, fragmented technology has hindered digital transformation. According to a recent survey focusing on Knowledge Worker Communication Needs, 89% of employees search across up to six different sources and spend over three hours daily to locate information for their tasks. This leads to frustration, and security risks due to unmanaged access.

Google Agentspace directly addresses the issue by providing a secure platform that connects with over 100 widely used business applications and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows. Its centralized search, AI, and intelligent agents allow employees to access information faster, automate routine tasks, and act on data with greater accuracy.

Now available in the Philippines through Globe Business, the platform enables enterprises to unlock AI-driven productivity, optimize operations, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation through cloud-based solutions.

“As the first to market Google Agentspace in the country, we offer deep market knowledge and end-to-end support to ensure its effective adoption,” said KD Dizon, Head of Globe Business. “Infused with the Globe Business brand of malasakit or deep customer care, we will help enterprises integrate AI in ways that align with their goals and are tailored to their unique operational requirements.”

The local launch also signals a strategic alliance between Globe Business and Searce to deliver advanced cloud and AI solutions, combining Searce’s cloud expertise with Globe Business’s extensive network and enterprise reach.

Searce Country Manager for the Philippines, Ferdie Saputil, said: “Our partnership with Globe Business highlights our shared commitment to driving enterprise transformation through responsible AI adoption. Together, we ensure that Filipino companies leverage cutting-edge generative AI technology like Google Agentspace and they are supported throughout the entire journey.”

As a dedicated digital transformation partner, Globe Business and Searce will provide enterprises full support across the adoption process — from onboarding to ongoing optimization — ensuring they gain lasting value from the platform.

With enterprise-grade security from Google, end-to-end deployment assistance from Globe Business, and technical guidance from Searce, organizations are well-positioned to integrate Google Agentspace and enable more agile business operations.

