GCash equips MSMEs with faster, more secure cashless payment tool with SoundPay

MANILA, Philippines — Shoppers and sellers at the Noel Bazaar at the World Trade Center experienced a new level of convenience with SoundPay devices, the latest addition to the innovative financial solutions of EasyBiz Bundles under GCash for Business.

Consistent with its mission to create cost-effective products that are affordable and accessible to all, GCash is offering SoundPay devices for free with EasyBiz bundles, and merchants are assured of quick onboarding—free of complex documentation to ensure a seamless experience, especially for small businesses.

Designed to streamline cashless payments, SoundPay is an accessible tool for businesses of all sizes.

In addition, the EasyBiz Bundles provide faster onboarding and an easier experience for the merchant, making them more visible to their customers. With these innovations, GCash is strengthening its drive toward financial inclusion, empowering Filipinos from all walks of life with the tools they need to succeed in business.

With SoundPay, sellers receive an immediate and audible alert upon successful payment—this allows them to verify transactions in real time without disrupting the service flow compared to the old manual method of going through steps to check if payment has been received.

“This level of automation and simplicity not only elevates the customer experience but also allows business owners to focus on growth rather than struggling with hundreds of daily manual verification of payment. In addition, these devices are portable, making them ideal for small retailers who offer delivery services,” said Ren-Ren Reyes, president and CEO of G-Xchange Inc.

“Our goal with Scan-to-Pay and SoundPay is to redefine MSME payment solutions, making them accessible, adaptable, and directly suited to small business needs," Reyes added.

The country’s largest cashless ecosystem presently has 6 million users who utilize the leading finance app for business.

In only three months since the launch of SoundPay and the EasyBiz Bundles in August, GCash for Business has on boarded 385 doors across 429 devices for DT-SME and Enterprise with 60 doors across 102 devices.

"The success of Scan-to-Pay since August has revolutionized the way small businesses transact with customers, giving them the same benefits of point-of-sales or POS technology used by big retail corporations. With SoundPay, every Scan-to-Pay transaction can easily be confirmed by the seller through its very audible sound notification, providing them the confidence to transact more seamlessly," Reyes expressed.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had traditionally been underserved or unserved with financial services and business solutions due to complex documentation and capital expenditures that only large corporations could afford or provide.

To address this gap, GCash created the EasyBiz Bundles, offering a complete set of business solutions for MSMEs and recently, an affordable alternative that provides comparable functionality to traditional POS systems used by big names in the retail industry.

With already 445 merchants onboarded with SoundPay, GCash for Business is expected to boost the growth of MSMEs and the Philippine economy.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.