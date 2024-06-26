Want to start an online 'business without employees'? It’s possible with Next Basket

Next Basket offers the fastest and easiest start in the world of online businesses to both established brands and startups with a limited budget.

MANILA, Philippines — Innovative platform Next Basket allows creation of online stores based on artificial intelligence (AI), and offers a working model called "A business without employees."

Customers of Next Basket, called partners, can use the platform in two ways:

Self option – partners pay a monthly fee and manages their online store by themselves



– partners pay a monthly fee and manages their online store by themselves Local or NB 360 options – or the so called by “business without employees” wherein partners entrust their management and all accompanying business activities to the experts of Next Basket

In the Local option, Next Basket experts build an e-store to an existing physical store. The goods in the physical store serve as a warehouse for the online store. A percentage of the revenue is paid.

On the other hand, in NB 360, partners use Next Basket's fulfillment warehouse for storing the products intended for online sales

The entire online business is managed by company employees, and the merchant has only one obligation—to deliver the products to the warehouse. A percentage of the revenue is paid.

Online store creation in 72 hours

With the help of innovative software solutions and ready-made design themes, Next Basket experts can create and launch a fully functional e-store within 72 business hours.

This only requires a ready-made product catalog with images and descriptions of the products, as well as prepared legal documentation for the site.

Personal assistant and professional business consulting

In order to keep up with the dynamic and intensively developing world of online selling, companies are required to invest a huge human and time resource.

Next Basket offers a solution to this problem as well—the personal assistant, which is available to the partners for any organizational, technical, and strategic issues related to the management and functioning of the e-store.

In addition, the platform team provides expert consultation on topics such as product and price policy, accounting planning, market positioning, brand building, etc.

This way, the business receives not only the technology, but also the knowledge of how to use it effectively and profitably.

Multiple AI-driven features

The platform offers a smart search engine built on the basis of artificial intelligence, which allows easy finding of every single product that is offered by the online store and immediately adding it to the basket

The omniscient chatbot allows to track every single online order, returned shipment, as well as all the data about the goods in the warehouse

125+ services for smart business development

With the combination of an online store, own ERP system with warehouse software, as well as a full range of services for conducting e-business, Next Basket is one of a kind on the market.

Business users of the platform can use over 125 paid and free services, including:

social networks marketing and advertising

call center

professional SEO optimization

photography and description of products

creation and maintaining a business blog

legal and accounting services

ecommerce design services

programming of additional functionalities, etc.

Thanks to the innovative solution offered by Next Basket, businesses can now grow without being tied to maintaining a huge team, heavy investments or specialized technical knowledge.

Selling on the Internet can be easy too—it's enough that you have a solution that brings all the pieces of the puzzle together in one place.

The solution is Next Basket!

