Car-sharing startup gets P2.5M R&D grant from DOST

July 14, 2024 | 8:00pm
From left: Miguel Locsin, DOON Co-Founder & COO; Enrique Hormillo, DOON Founder & CEO; Engr. Romelen T. Tresvalles, DOST-NCR Director; Caezar Angelito E. Arceo, IDD Division Chief; Mark Anthony Ferrer, TECHNiCOM Program Manager and IDD Senior Science Research Specialist.

MAKATI, Philippines – An innovative tech startup in the car-sharing sector has secured a P2,896,115.00 grant from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to enhance its research and development efforts, particularly in the busiest cities and tourist areas of the Philippines.

DOON, based in Makati, operates the first fully-insured car-sharing marketplace in the Philippines. The platform allows car owners to earn rental income from their idle vehicles while offering cost-effective travel options to consumers.

“The DOON team is grateful for the TECHNiCOM grant from the DOST not just because it allows us to fast-track the growth of the vehicle count and booked rides on our platform, but because from our perspective, this is a strong signal of government support for our vision of cars being an additional revenue stream for Filipinos,” shared Enrique Hormillo, Founder and CEO of DOON.

The grant will enable DOON to optimize its platform's functionality and expand its reach. By focusing on key urban and tourist zones, DOON aims to address transportation challenges with efficient and sustainable solutions. With the additional funding, DOON plans to optimize its app, available on the App Store, Google Play, and AppGallery, ensuring a seamless and secure car-sharing experience for both car owners and renters.

DOON's growth will create new opportunities in the tech and transportation sectors, contributing to the local economy and promoting environmental sustainability by reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

For more information about DOON and its services, visit DOON PH.

TRANSPORTATION
