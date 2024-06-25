^

Technology

GCash showcases latest AI-powered solutions to help accelerate success of businesses

Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 4:00pm
for GCash
GCash showcases its latest AI-powered B2B solutions with the theme, “Spending in the New Era of AI” in this year’s GCash Insider event.

MANILA, Philippines — In today’s fast-paced digital retail landscape, staying ahead of consumer needs is a key driver of success. With the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), the country’s largest cashless ecosystem, GCash, is enabling brands to maximize their business growth by utilizing the power of AI.

Through its fourth bi-annual GCash Insider event recently held at the BGC Immersive in Taguig, GCash showcased its latest AI-powered B2B solutions with the theme, “Spending in the New Era of AI.”

With GCash for Business Partner Solutions, the leading finance app highlighted how data-driven marketing solutions could help businesses implement hyper-personalized marketing strategies by segmenting specific target customer groups while assisting businesses to understand customer needs on a deeper level through AI technology.   

REDEFINING MARKETING: THE AI ADVANTAGE. (From left) PRIMER Group of Companies chief marketing officer Albet Buddahim, Unilever digital hub lead – Beauty and Well-being SEA Wence Wenceslao, UnionBank chief marketing officer Albert Cuadrante, GCash head of product management for ad solutions Just Savet and GCash head of CRM and data solutions Oscar Pobre

“GCash has evolved into a trusted companion and a symbol of convenience for millions. Fueled by innovation, customer-centricity and data-driven insights, we’re redefining meaningful engagement for our customers and through GCash Insider, we explored the intersection of AI-driven marketing innovations, revolutionizing customer segmentation and engagement,” said GCash head of new businesses Winsley Bangit.

GCash for Business Partner Solutions gives brands exclusive, timely, up-to-date insights on relevant consumer trends based on unique transaction signals, including spending consumer behaviors based on actual consumer data that only GCash can uncover.

Key leaders led the discussion from GCash, alongside industry experts who shared their valuable insights on the importance of maximizing the future-proof solutions of AI technology in business.

“AI has changed marketing in unprecedented ways—specifically in targeting, copy and visual development, and performance evaluation. With data as material, AI puts marketing on hyperdrive by taking full advantage of the wide plethora of digital channels available today,” said Claude Gomez, GCash head for marketing strategy and insights.

Furthermore, GCash for Business Partner Solutions also provides businesses with effective marketing and data and data solutions, which include ad solutions, promo solutions, identity solutions, and green solutions, helping them thrive in today’s digital age.

“At GCash, we have over 94 million ever-tried users transacting with the app multiple times a day, using different services from payments, to investments, to insurance. All that data gives us a starting point to be able to do three things—enhance customer experience through hyper-personalization, improve operational efficiency and campaign performance, and gain access to data-powered solutions and real-time insights,” said GCash chief marketing officer Neil Trinidad.

“The adoption of AI technology in our digital ecosystem is a testament to GCash’s commitment to innovation. Partners can leverage on these capabilities through our solutions, so they, too, may capitalize on the power of AI to future-proof their businesses in addressing the ever-changing market landscape,” said GCash partner investment and marketing head Kay Lagman.

 

For more information, visit www.new.gcash.com/business/partner-solutions or email us at [email protected]

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom. 

 

