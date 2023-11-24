'The geeks are back': GOAB returns after 5-year hiatus

From left to right: GOAB co-host, Symph.co Albert Padin, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy, GOAB Co-host, Symph.co Dave Overton and GOAB Co-Founder Tina Amper at the tech conference on Nov. 23, 2023.

PANGLAO, Bohol — Geeks On A Beach (GOAB), a two-day international conference, officially commenced on Thursday, marking its return after five years of hiatus.

It featured a keynote address delivered by Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy.

During his address, Uy highlighted the thriving startup ecosystem in the Philippines. He said this has experienced remarkable growth and is poised to have a "promising future."

The country now boasts over 1,100 startups, 60 incubators and accelerators, 50 venture capitalists and more than 200 co-working spaces spread nationwide, fostering a collaborative environment, Uy noted.

"The conduct of GOAB during this year's Philippine Startup Week serves as testament to the limitless potential inherit in Filipino technoprenuers," he said.

The GOAB 2023’s conference proper will take place until November 24 in Panglao Island, Bohol. It gathers hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, innovators and global tech leaders.

The event on Thursday offered many informative panels and talks with top speakers, covering diverse topics, some of which include:

Founder's Panel: Navigating the Challenges of Startup Life: Insights from Founders with Roland Ros, Kumu CEO & Founder; ER Rollan, GrowSari CEO and Co-founder; Steve Sy, Great Deals Ecommerce

Philippine Venture Capital Report 2023 with Franco Varona, Foxmont Capital

Panel: Horizon Philippines: Charting the Course to an IP-Based Economy with Ivan John Uy, Secretary - Department of Information and Communications Technology; Jojo Flores, Co-Founder - Plug and Play Tech Center; Ricky Banaag, President - DFNN Group of Companies

GOAB is the result of collaboration between GeeksPH and the DICT. The event focuses on fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem in the country. This year's conference, according to the organizers, was attended by nearly 1,000 guests, including technopreneurs, investors, startup founders, venture capitalists, angel investors, among others.