Converge unlocks next-level hospitality with 'Concierge with SkyTV'

The new service features an in-room entertainment and information hub, complete with IoT-enabled smart controls and the high-definition IPTV solution, SkyTV.

MANILA, Philippines — Fiber broadband and business solutions provider Converge ICT Solutions unveiled its groundbreaking product, Converge Concierge with SkyTV, set to transform the Philippine hospitality sector. This innovative all-in-one smart TV solution promises to streamline hotel operations and to elevate guests’ experiences, marking a new era in hospitality technology.

Converge Concierge with SkyTV integrates world-class cutting-edge technology with the company’s renowned high-speed broadband internet to create a comprehensive hospitality solution. The product features an in-room entertainment and information hub, complete with IoT-enabled smart controls and the high-definition IPTV solution, “SkyTV.”

“The hospitality industry is one that is close to my heart—one of my first enterprise clients was Mimosa Clark. We have come a long way and guests today expect more than just a comfortable stay in hotels—they demand personalized, seamless and memorable experiences. Converge is proud to offer our technology and expertise to help bring the industry to the next level and be at par with the rest of the world,” Converge CEO and Co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Here are its key features and benefits

Seamless integration. Converge Concierge with SkyTV effortlessly integrates with existing hotel property management systems, streamlining bookings, guest services, and billing processes.



Converge Concierge with SkyTV effortlessly integrates with existing hotel property management systems, streamlining bookings, guest services, and billing processes. Customizable interface. Hotels can tailor the user interface to match their brand and specific service offerings.



Hotels can tailor the user interface to match their brand and specific service offerings. Scalable solutions. Content and bandwidth can be adjusted to meet the unique needs of each hospitality business.



Content and bandwidth can be adjusted to meet the unique needs of each hospitality business. Comprehensive entertainment. Guests can enjoy access to live programs, high-definition linear channels and streaming platforms.



Guests can enjoy access to live programs, high-definition linear channels and streaming platforms. Secure Chromecasting. Ensures guest data protection in compliance with industry regulations and privacy best practices.

The launch of Converge Concierge with SkyTV comes at a crucial time for the hospitality industry, as tourism peaks and hotels seek innovative ways to enhance guest experiences and improve operational efficiency.

“In today’s competitive hospitality landscape, providing a personalized, tech-forward experience is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity,” Converge EVP and chief commercial officer Benjamin Azada noted.

“Converge Concierge with SkyTV offers hotels the tools they need to meet and exceed guest expectations while optimizing their operations. This product represents our vision for the future of hospitality that will set a new standard for guests’ satisfaction and operational efficiency in hotels across the country," Azada added.

Converge Concierge with SkyTV is now available for implementation across hotels, hospitals, service apartments and dormitories. Interested hoteliers and industry professionals can experience Converge Concierge with SkyTV firsthand.

To see its potential to revolutionize your business guest experience, visit www.convergeict.com/convergeconcierge.

