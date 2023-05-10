Public sector cloud adoption on the rise in Southeast Asia â€” AWS

Public sector cloud adoption on the rise in Southeast Asia — AWS

People take pictures next to the Merlion Statue at Marina Bay in Singapore on April 24, 2023.

SINGAPORE — Southeast Asia is seeing an increase in public sector cloud adoption, as governments in the region look for ways to swiftly deliver services to its people, according to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This interest has prompted the cloud computing division of Amazon to increase its investment in the region, where the company has so far trained more than 1 million people on cloud skills since 2017.

Related Stories Amazon Web Services 'bullish' on cloud adoption in Philippines

“Today, we are seeing public sector organizations move into a new phase of their digital evolution,” Eric Conrad, AWS regional managing director for public sector in ASEAN, told journalists at a press conference on the sidelines of the AWS ASEAN Summit in Singapore last week.

“AWS is working closely with our customers and partners to help them effectively leverage the power of cloud technologies to deliver faster, and more innovative citizen services,” he added.

Results of a Gallup poll that was commissioned by AWS showed over nine in 10 public sector workers in Southeast Asia are “extremely” or “very interested” in training in at least one digital skill.

The same survey also showed 91% of public sector workers in ASEAN are “extremely” or “very interested” in training in at least one digital skill. At the same time, government workers in the region are “extremely” or “very interested” in receiving training for an average of 19 digital skills such as AI and Cybersecurity.

However, the survey found that lack of training resources that fit their needs is “the greatest barrier” to public sector workers receiving training.

This is where AWS tried to meet the demand. In Singapore, AWS has spent over $6.5 billion on infrastructure and jobs in the island state.

Government Technology Agency (GovTech), a statutory board of the Singapore government responsible for the delivery of digital services to the public, built and deployed GovWallet fully on the AWS Cloud.

In the Philippines, AWS partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to help the agency implement its “Philippine Cloud First Policy” across all government agencies in the country. AWS last year announced its plan to launch a local zone in the Philippines, which is part of a bigger undertaking to establish 10 new local zones in the region.

READ: Amazon unit boosts cloud network in Philippines

“We believe the cloud will play an even bigger role to help ASEAN governments and public sector organizations deliver national priorities, improve the lives of citizens, and drive economic growth,” Conrad said.

Editor's note: The trip to Singapore was hosted by Amazon Web Services to promote the AWS ASEAN Summit 2023. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.